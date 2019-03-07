  1. Home
Is This The Real Deal Tesla Model Y? Probably Not

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Could this be the Tesla Model Y?

It sure looks like it could, but we can’t be certain.

We know that the Model Y will ride on the same platform as the Model 3. Furthermore, we suspect it will largely resemble the 3. However. it’ll be lifted a bit, as it’s a crossover.

Therefore, this image would be fitting of the Model Y, but there’s just no info to go on and we suspect it’s a clever photoshop.

All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to the teaser above and some hints from Musk here and there.

According to Tesla, the Model Y will be largely based upon the Model 3. This means its cost to develop should be on the lower side, though that doesn’t imply a low price tag necessarily.

The newest rumors, combined with info from Musk, indicate a base price $40,000, provided it’s offered with the smallest Model 3 battery pack. However, we don’t think that will be available on the Y and for certain, not anytime soon.

Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable too.

The Model Y will be officially unveiled on March 14, which is just a week away.

Check out the image of what appears to be Tesla’s upcoming electric crossover. Word is it may be a photoshop. Is it? You be the judge.

Here’s the lone official Model Y teaser from Tesla:

Tesla’s Official Model Y Teaser

Lead image via Mike McGinnis on Twitter – Shared from Reddit

Hat tip to @28delayslater!

Tifighter

RHD?

Tifighter

RHD?
46 minutes ago
ffbj

Yes, it’s a photoshop as the fit and finish is too perfect. [I kid, I kid].

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
William

It’s perfect in EVey way.
Want one yesterday.
I can almost wait another week, holding my breath of course.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Correlation is NOT Causation.

Would the first Model Y be a right hand drive vehicle? No, it would not. So photoshop for the win.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Paul Smith

Ah, you noticed that too. And it doesn’t match the profile of the teaser. And the text ‘ferDfanpage 😉 with the wink is covering the read drivers side.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
CT

Why wouldn’t anyone with a scoop like this take shots from different angles? Photoshop.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Michał Śniadek

Original source of it is Ferd fanpage, then it’s screen from my article on en.CarTests.net

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
ixbaar

looks fake because it is a mix of X and 3 which does not make sense. It will be a Tesla design but not a mix of other cars

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
dipthroat

Ugly front? check!
so, it must be it!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Ravilyn Sanders

It is just the camera angle, foreshortening due to some telephoto crop, the rear wheels a few inches higher than front wheels…. A combination of these things..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago