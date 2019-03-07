Is This The Real Deal Tesla Model Y? Probably Not
Could this be the Tesla Model Y?
It sure looks like it could, but we can’t be certain.
We know that the Model Y will ride on the same platform as the Model 3. Furthermore, we suspect it will largely resemble the 3. However. it’ll be lifted a bit, as it’s a crossover.
Therefore, this image would be fitting of the Model Y, but there’s just no info to go on and we suspect it’s a clever photoshop.
All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to the teaser above and some hints from Musk here and there.
According to Tesla, the Model Y will be largely based upon the Model 3. This means its cost to develop should be on the lower side, though that doesn’t imply a low price tag necessarily.
The newest rumors, combined with info from Musk, indicate a base price $40,000, provided it’s offered with the smallest Model 3 battery pack. However, we don’t think that will be available on the Y and for certain, not anytime soon.
Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable too.
The Model Y will be officially unveiled on March 14, which is just a week away.
Check out the image of what appears to be Tesla’s upcoming electric crossover. Word is it may be a photoshop. Is it? You be the judge.
Here’s the lone official Model Y teaser from Tesla:
Lead image via Mike McGinnis on Twitter – Shared from Reddit
Hat tip to @28delayslater!
10 Comments on "Is This The Real Deal Tesla Model Y? Probably Not"
RHD?
Yes, it’s a photoshop as the fit and finish is too perfect. [I kid, I kid].
It’s perfect in EVey way.
Want one yesterday.
I can almost wait another week, holding my breath of course.
Would the first Model Y be a right hand drive vehicle? No, it would not. So photoshop for the win.
Ah, you noticed that too. And it doesn’t match the profile of the teaser. And the text ‘ferDfanpage 😉 with the wink is covering the read drivers side.
Why wouldn’t anyone with a scoop like this take shots from different angles? Photoshop.
Original source of it is Ferd fanpage, then it’s screen from my article on en.CarTests.net
looks fake because it is a mix of X and 3 which does not make sense. It will be a Tesla design but not a mix of other cars
Ugly front? check!
so, it must be it!
It is just the camera angle, foreshortening due to some telephoto crop, the rear wheels a few inches higher than front wheels…. A combination of these things..