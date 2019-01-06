More Info On Tesla Model 3 Configuration In China

1 H BY GASGOO

Tesla announced on January 4 that Chinese consumers are allowed to place an order for optional configuration sets of the Tesla Model 3’s High-Performance All-wheel Drive (AWD) version and Long Range AWD version on Tesla China’s official website and at Tesla’s experience centers in China from now on.

The two versions of the Model 3 are expected to be handed over to consumers starting from March, 2018, said the EV maker. The prices of the High-Performance AWD version and the Long Range AWD version have been reduced to RMB560,000 and RMB499,000 after China said on December 14 it would suspend some tariffs on vehicles and auto parts imported from the U.S..

The Tesla Model 3 is famous for its ultra-long battery endurance. The ranges for the High-Performance version and the Long Range version reach up to 595km and 590km respectively under Chinese standard. Meanwhile, the EV manufacture has deployed over 1,500 supercharging piles and more than 1,850 destination charging piles across 170-plus cities in China to support the charging needs for Tesla’s users.

Tesla said on January 2 that it produced a total of 86,555 vehicles in Q4 2018, achieving an increase of 8% over the previous quarter. Specifically, the outputs for the Model S and Model X totaled 25,161 units and for the Model 3 amounted to 61,394 units.

The company saw its Q4 deliveries reached a new high of 90,700 units, among which the deliveries of the Model 3 climbed 13% over the Q3 to 63,150 units.

Source: Gasgoo