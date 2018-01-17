Infiniti Confirms First Pure Electric Vehicle Will Launch In 2021

5 hours ago by Eric Loveday

And all new models from 2021 on will offer some form of electrification too.

It’s a step in the right direction, but unfortunately Infiniti is way behind the competition, so it’s likely this will be too little, too late.

Infiniti says:

Customers can expect beautifully designed vehicles like the Q Inspiration concept shown in Detroit, with a whole new level of electrified driving performance as an evolution of INFINITI’s current powertrains. INFINITI will offer a mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER vehicles – demonstrating the full range of low-emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand of Nissan Motor Company.

The automaker is ready to toss some dates out too, stating:

New INFINITI models will offer electrified powertrains from 2021 INFINITI will launch its first pure electric vehicle in the same year

That puts Infiniti years behind most of its competition though, so this is a game of catch up now for the luxury Japanese automaker.

If you recall, Infiniti had promised its first electric car some six years ago. That car was on and off a half dozen times. More recently, Infiniti stated its first EV would arrive in 2019. Looks like 2019 is now 2021. What a shame.

