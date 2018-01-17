Infiniti Confirms First Pure Electric Vehicle Will Launch In 2021
5 hours ago by Eric Loveday 8Comments
And all new models from 2021 on will offer some form of electrification too.
It’s a step in the right direction, but unfortunately Infiniti is way behind the competition, so it’s likely this will be too little, too late.
Infiniti says:
Customers can expect beautifully designed vehicles like the Q Inspiration concept shown in Detroit, with a whole new level of electrified driving performance as an evolution of INFINITI’s current powertrains.
INFINITI will offer a mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER vehicles – demonstrating the full range of low-emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand of Nissan Motor Company.
The automaker is ready to toss some dates out too, stating:
New INFINITI models will offer electrified powertrains from 2021
INFINITI will launch its first pure electric vehicle in the same year
That puts Infiniti years behind most of its competition though, so this is a game of catch up now for the luxury Japanese automaker.
If you recall, Infiniti had promised its first electric car some six years ago. That car was on and off a half dozen times. More recently, Infiniti stated its first EV would arrive in 2019. Looks like 2019 is now 2021. What a shame.
Press blast below:
INFINITI to go electric from 2021
New INFINITI models will offer electrified powertrains from 2021
INFINITI will launch its first pure electric vehicle in the same year
Electrified vehicles will comprise more than half of INFINITI global sales by 2025
DETROIT – INFINITI Motor Company will introduce new vehicles with electrified powertrains from 2021, said Nissan Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa at the Automotive News World Congress today.
Customers can expect beautifully designed vehicles like the Q Inspiration concept shown in Detroit, with a whole new level of electrified driving performance as an evolution of INFINITI’s current powertrains.
INFINITI will offer a mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER vehicles – demonstrating the full range of low-emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand of Nissan Motor Company.
INFINITI’s proprietary e-POWER technology features a small gasoline engine that charges a high-output battery, eliminating the need for an external charging source and providing the convenience of refueling with gasoline while offering the same driving experience as a pure EV.
As a result of this emphasis on low-emission technology, INFINITI expects more than half its global sales to be comprised of electric vehicles by 2025.
About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.
8 responses to "Infiniti Confirms First Pure Electric Vehicle Will Launch In 2021"
The biggest fail is not offering a plugin version. Range extenders are fine, but I don’t want to have to fuel up at a dirty gas station all the time.
Plugging in at home or at work or while shopping or watching a movie, is way more convenient.
Hey, another concept car that will be available in 3-5 years..
Nissan, throw some liquid cooling into the larger battery slated for the Leaf, give it to these guys, with a larger motor, so they can get off their duffs and make a REAL electric car.
Electrek recently reported that Nissan is throwing thermal management into the new 60 kWh Leaf battery. LG Chem is providing the cells.
https://electrek.co/2018/01/04/nissan-leaf-2019-specs-range-charging/
I believe the biggest threat to BEV ascendency is the e-power serial hybrid without a plug but if the first entry isn’t until 2021 then they would be foolish to not increase the battery size somewhat and add a plug.
It looks ‘beautiful’ from the back, but not so from the front.
Just. LOL.
Sedans are in sales decline. Making a new one in 2021 is a real non-starter.
Try competing with GM, Ford, BMW, MB, Audi, Tesla… electric and electrified CUVs.
This concept’s exterior is not that crazy looking, hopefully the design can reach to the production version. EV or no EV.