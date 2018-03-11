Hyundai Trolls Tesla & Musk With Kona Electric Billboard Ad

11 hours ago by Eric Loveday

One Billboard Outside Geneva. Huge trolling of Tesla & @elonmusk by Hyundai: pic.twitter.com/0I5mxeNuz9 — Peter Campbell (@Petercampbell1) March 7, 2018

Concurrent with the debut of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Geneva, the South Korean automaker gently nudged Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

The long-range Kona Electric will become the first semi-affordable pure-electric crossover (compact SUV, according to Hyundai) to go on sale.

It’s specs are impressive:

Short-range Battery / Motor spec: 39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability Long-range Battery / Motor spec: 64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)

150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Back to the nudge made by Hyundai.

The automaker is calling upon Elon to get the Tesla Model Y to market as soon as possible. The Y would indeed be a competitor to the Kona Electric. The Y, based on the Model 3 platform, is expected to boast very similar specs to that of the current 3, so 300+ miles of range and a starting price tag below $50,000.

The Kona Electric is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2019, carrying a base price of just under $40,000. It will be offered with only one battery option in the U.S., the larger 64-kWh one.

