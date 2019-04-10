Hyundai Kona Electric Sees MSRP Spike After Chevy Bolt Incentive Drops
This isn’t about dealer price gouging, but instead, Hyundai quietly raised the Kona Electric’s official starting price.
Fortunately, the Hyundai Kona Electric’s new MSRP is only up by $500. It may make no difference in the end, since dealers set prices and some are already charging a premium for the popular vehicle. However, it could mean that the Kona Electric will become even more expensive. This quiet move by Hyundai comes on the heels of GM’s federal EV tax credit halving.
Yesterday, we reported that Chevrolet is offering some regional discounts on its Bolt EV. While the automaker vowed not to reduce MSRP to make up for the difference in the tax credit reduction, it’s working with some dealers to help buyers. There’s no way to know for sure if Hyundai raised the Kona’s MSRP due to one of its most direct competitors becoming more expensive, but the timing is telling.
According to CarsDirect, the Kona Electric originally carried a starting MSRP of $37,495 including destination, which was exactly the same as the Bolt’s. Now, the Hyundai’s new starting price is set at $37,995. CarsDirect also reports:
Prices for the Limited and Ultimate now start at $42,445 and $45,945, a $250 increase for both compared to the previous MSRPs of $42,195 and $45,695. There are no changes in equipment tied to any of the increases, based on Hyundai’s spec sheets and after obtaining confirmation today from company spokesman Miles Johnson.
Additionally, the publication found some ads that prove Kona Electric lease prices have increased. CarsDirect analysts feel that the Kona Electric is simply too expensive. Its MSRP is $500 more than that of the Bolt EV, $550 more than the LEAF Plus, and a whopping $1,795 over the Standard Range Tesla Model 3 ($36,620 with destination). The report shares:
This month, the SEL trim starts at $369 for 36 months with $3,899 due at signing. That’s $20/month more than the previous offer of $349/month with the same amount at signing. The current promo equates to an effective cost of $477/month.
At that price, we consider the Kona to be too expensive to recommend. For reference, the 2019 Bolt LT has an effective cost of $389/month, based on $279 for 36 months with $3,959 at signing here in California. That’s an advantage of $88/month.
Hat tip to Joe!
Source: CarsDirect
So the ICE auto cartel is still in the business of doing their best to NOT sell many EVs. Still no mass production, still no economy of scale.
Still no price drop to stimulate demand…
Understand that one of the economy of scale rule is to sell at first the product at a loss, stimulating high demand and recouping that loss afterward knowing you will sell many many more with the hype you created.
I guess you charge what the market will bear, but their top of the line model is just 1005$ less than you could get an AWD long range M3 (last month’s low price). Anyone who thinks those are comparable cars needs their head examined.
The price tag of the electric Kona was already MORE THAN TWICE the base model. If you consider the same platform and car without all the ICE crap systems, all the numerous removed parts along with the added subcontracting, transport, man power necessary to assemble the complex ICE, there is NO WAY the simple electric motor + battery cost THAT MUCH! NO WAY!
And yet you compared them.
In ICE land base Kona costs half of what a base BMW 3 Series would cost so how is it possible that the EV version actually starts north of base Model 3 with the difference actually increasing? The answer is no doubt that there is always a small number of people that would pay lower luxury money for a non premium car and Kia only has small numbers to sell.