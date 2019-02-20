Hyundai Kona Electric Is U.S’ Cheapest EV Per Mile Of Range
The first model to check in below the $150 per mile of EPA range mark
Hyundai Kona Electric received tons of positive reviews around the world as it’s a competitively priced small crossover with long-range and not too much to complain about.
When comparing the all-electric models that are available in the U.S., we found that the Kona Electric has the lowest ratio of price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range, by a significant margin – $145/mile ($90/km). The second best result – Chevrolet Bolt EV – is 9% higher ($158/mile).
The reason behind the more affordable “price of range” lies in the combination of an attractive price, high battery capacity as well as long-range (energy efficiency).
- Base price: $37,495 ($36,450 MSRP + $1,045 DST)
- Effective base price: $29,995 after including $7,500 federal tax credit
- Battery: 64 kWh
- Range: 258 miles (415 km) EPA
When taking into consideration the effective price of $29,995, the base price per mile is as low as $116.
Categories: Buying Advice, Hyundai
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Is U.S’ Cheapest EV Per Mile Of Range"
That is if you can buy the base model Kona – because availability is an issue.
In Canada, Hyundai is specifying « delayed availability » for the base model.
Except it doesn’t have thermal heat management which rules it out for a large part of the country 💁
If you can avoid all the dealerships trying to tack on a $5,000 premium because they’re in short supply and people have the nerve to be interested in them.
Buy it Oregon. They only tack on an additional $3,500.
I’m not understanding your argument here. Are you saying that high demand vehicles shouldn’t demand higher prices? It isn’t fun for consumers but supply and demand pricing is a common feature of most businesses. It is a good warning that prices will be high until supply increases.
I wouldn’t count on supply increasing much in the US. I honestly think Kia is doing this on purpose to avoid the issue with the Bolt EV where Chevy was forced to discount it heavily shortly after releasing it once demand was met. It would be a really bad idea to pay over MSRP for the Kona, especially when you can get a similar size Bolt EV for as much under MSRP. Is it really worth $50k for a Kona EV when a Bolt EV could be had fully loaded for around $40k? For $50k you could get a Model 3 MR with Autopilot.
Dollars per mile of range is a slightly misleading metric. If I told you I had magic technology that provided $1/mile of ev range, you would be very excited. If I told you it only works with a minimum of 1,000,000 miles of range, you would be a bit less excited.