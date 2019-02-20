Hyundai Kona Electric Is U.S’ Cheapest EV Per Mile Of Range

1 H BY MARK KANE

The first model to check in below the $150 per mile of EPA range mark

Hyundai Kona Electric received tons of positive reviews around the world as it’s a competitively priced small crossover with long-range and not too much to complain about.

When comparing the all-electric models that are available in the U.S., we found that the Kona Electric has the lowest ratio of price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range, by a significant margin – $145/mile ($90/km). The second best result – Chevrolet Bolt EV – is 9% higher ($158/mile).

The reason behind the more affordable “price of range” lies in the combination of an attractive price, high battery capacity as well as long-range (energy efficiency).

Base price: $37,495 ($36,450 MSRP + $1,045 DST)

Effective base price: $29,995 after including $7,500 federal tax credit

Range: 258 miles (415 km) EPA

When taking into consideration the effective price of $29,995, the base price per mile is as low as $116.