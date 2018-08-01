Hyundai KONA Electric Charges At Up To 72 kW
According to latest data from Fastned, the Hyundai KONA Electric is able to accept up to 72 kW of fast charging power from a 175 kW CCS Combo charger.
The result comes attached to the 64 kWh battery version, which from popular 50 kW chargers takes up to 47 kW.
The max charging power of around 70 kW is available between 0 to over 55% state of charge. Then, power is limited in steps and around 80% SOC only 25 kW can be put in.
Overall, replenishing the range by 100 km (62 miles) should take 15-25 minutes.
A imilars 70 kW peak charging power occurs in the Hyundai IONIQ Electric, which means that the more energy dense batteries in Kona Electric (around two times more kWh) are less capable of fast charging per kWh.
We are seeing an increasing number of charge sessions from new EV's that will be on the market soon. Exciting! 😎
First to come is the Hyundai KONA that can charge at up to 72 kW on our 175 kW chargers and up to 47 kW on our other chargers. See the charge curve for more details. pic.twitter.com/NHYsmBIDYk
— Roland van der Put (@RolandvanderPut) August 7, 2018
Source: Fastned
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "Hyundai KONA Electric Charges At Up To 72 kW"
Pretty useable, not as fast as model 3 with 118kW on a gen2 supercharger with rumors talking about it being faster on the yet to be seen v3 supercharger, but definitely more useable than the typical 45kW I saw with VW eGolf on the 50kW CCS. Hope they can make enough to meet demand, bottleneck will likely be batteries .
Charging at over 70 kW to almost 60% SOC, is pretty Quick! The Hyundai Kona EV is an affordable DC Charging Champ!
Exiting times ahead, for quickly getting in and out of the 175 kW CCS Combo charger hook up!
Exiting, or exciting? 😂
Exiting…for ICE!
How does the Kona speed compare with 2018 Hyundai IONIQ and Kia Soul EVs?
To me it appears they have same 170A maximum capability as Kona.
It’s 200 amp. CCS version 1 has a 200 amp limit.
Didn’t they promise 100kW fast charging?
No, they just used vague language to say it could ‘take advantage of’ 100 kW chargers, compared to 50 kW chargers. That much is true, but 71 kW is the most you will see, unless you find a CCS with over 200 amps. The Kona’s voltage max is ~355 volts, so 71 kW is the maximum it can do on 200 amp chargers. Still very good compared to most of the competition.
It may or may not be designed to take advantage of over 200 amps, probably not much over, although the designers did talk about upto 80 kW charging. If that’s true, it may in theory be able to accept upto 225 amps at the right equipment.
It is very efficient with the energy it sucks up, so the range gained per unit of charging time is currently the best of any non-Telsa EV.
Or did they promise a certain charge time on a 100kW charger?
I paid $28,200 [+ 0% for 72-mo which is actually a $3000 savings vs Tesla’s 3.5% financing] for my 40kWh 2018 Leaf S; not really sure how many thousands $$$ more another 20kWh would be worth to me really.
Wonder what the resale value difference in 5 years between 40kWh (closer to 30kWh by then) and 60kWh+ is going to be, too.
Carrying an extra $10,000 in battery equity is actually costly, too. Putting that money in the bank earning 6% would pay for all the rental cars I need each year, easily.
Troy what are you rambling about.
If I thought I could get a ~60kWh LG BEV later this year / early 2019 for $35,000 + tax etc I probably would not have gotten the 40kWh Leaf, since the $7,000 price difference would be mitigated by a $4,000 higher resale value probably, and this $3,000 is probably my max price premium for the convenience of not having to get a rental to go down to LA (when I make that trip once a year or so).
Thing is, I suspect these will be going for $38,000 or so in CA, if you can get one. Decent value vs Teslas, but $6,000 can pay for a lot of car rentals . . .
True, but won’t help me to get to LA and back. The 60kwH version will though. Still in the running, but Niro EV has the lead for our CRV replacement
What bank? But seriously, does the $28,200 include the $2,000 cash back from Nissan USA and did your Leaf S include the DCFC option?