Hyundai KONA Electric Charges At Up To 72 kW

8 H BY MARK KANE

According to latest data from Fastned, the Hyundai KONA Electric is able to accept up to 72 kW of fast charging power from a 175 kW CCS Combo charger.

The result comes attached to the 64 kWh battery version, which from popular 50 kW chargers takes up to 47 kW.

The max charging power of around 70 kW is available between 0 to over 55% state of charge. Then, power is limited in steps and around 80% SOC only 25 kW can be put in.

Overall, replenishing the range by 100 km (62 miles) should take 15-25 minutes.

A imilars 70 kW peak charging power occurs in the Hyundai IONIQ Electric, which means that the more energy dense batteries in Kona Electric (around two times more kWh) are less capable of fast charging per kWh.

Source: Fastned