Honda To Launch 20 Electrified Cars In China By 2025

Not necessarily plug ins though.

Japanese automaker Honda plans to roll out over 20 electric models in its Chinese market by 2025 as an important part of its mid-term goal to expand electrified product lineup in this country, said Yusuke Hasagawa, Executive Vice President of Honda Motor (China) Investment Co.,Ltd. and Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd., at a press conference on January 7.

He also revealed the on-going planning for technology upgrade. Following the EVERUS VE-1, the SPORT EV platform will generate its second model, which will be used for car-sharing service from 2019. Besides, the EV models jointly developed by Dongfeng Honda and Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. will be launched this year.

The Japanese automaker is ready to further expand the product matrix featuring Honda’s Sport Hybrid i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) system. In addition, the i-MMD-based plug-in hybrid system will be introduced in China next year.

He also added that Honda is developing the upgraded version of the “Honda SENSING” ADAS system designed to cope with various complex road conditions, which will be sent into road tests next year under China’s actual traffic scenarios.

Additionally, the automaker will have its Honda CONNECT in-car system seamlessly interconnected with mobile phones and smart home applications and upgrade itself via OTA (Over-The-Air).

In 2018, a total of seven Honda’s models including the tenth-generation Accord, the all-new Crider and the Civic had respective annual sales exceeding 100,000 units despite the overall car sales dwindle in China. Especially, the Civic becomes the first Honda-branded model whose full-year sales topping 200,000 units.

Last year, Honda also gained some significant fruits in vehicle electrification in China. The SPORT HYBRID models carrying the i-MMD system have enjoyed popularity among consumers. For instance, the CR-V Hybrid made up over 20% of the CR-V sales in December 2018.

Source: Gasgoo

Clive

Better get going Honda.

The North American Market is completely neglected.

Honda could’ve brought an electric HRV to market along time ago.

1 hour ago
Prsnep

If it was so easy to sell electric cars profitably, they’d have done it. The fact is it ISN’T easy. Not impossible, but not easy. The sentiment here doesn’t reflect this reality.

45 minutes ago
Clive

If Nissan can do it, Honda could’ve as well.

The HR-V sits on the Fit platform.

They could have a Small SUV.

There’s no choice now.

9 minutes ago