Gun Manufacturer Kalashnikov Takes Aim At Tesla With CV-1

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Is Russian gun manufacturer Kalashnikov really targeting Tesla with this retro, electric concept car?

Kalashnikov’s first electric concept car premiered at the international forum “Army 2018” in the Moscow region at the airfield in Kubinka. It is coined the “CV-1” and is based on a retro kit that goes by the name of “IZH-Kombi.” The kit follows design cues from the old Russian Moskvich-Izh.

The CV-1 features a 90-kWh battery pack and has a cruising range of 350 km (217 miles). It churns out 220 kW (295 horsepower) and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds.

We’re not sure how this is really aiming to be a Tesla killer. However, reports say that the car’s engineers hope for it to compete with Tesla. Kalashnikov spokeswoman Sofia Ivanova shared with the RBC news website:

We’re talking about competing precisely with Tesla because it’s currently a successful electric vehicle project. We expect to at least keep up with it.

Interestingly, RBC also pointed out that Ivanova wasn’t able to provide any information about how the CV-1 is better than a Tesla vehicle. For now, the car is simply being used as a platform to test the company’s new technology.

For those who love retro sports cars like the Dodge Challenger, as well as Tesla’s all-electric lineup, this car might satisfy. However, at this point, it’s obviously just a dream in the making. We’ll be honest to say that InsideEVs doesn’t often stumble upon Tesla fans who love the Challenger, but there may be some exceptions out there.



Source: Kalashnikov Media, The Moscow Times