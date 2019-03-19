Global Electromobility Share Charted – February 2019

52 M BY MARK KANE

Comparison of plug-in car sales from BMW’s perspective

BMW released interesting infographics about plug-in electric car sales over the past year (from February 2018 to February 2019) and using IHS Markit, BMW tries to convince us that it is on the forefront of the market.

Let’s check the numbers.

Electromobility In Germany. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Germany, BMW brand still accounts for about 20% of plug-in electric car sales, as it did in 2018.

Electromobility In Europe. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In the case of Europe (most of Europe, to be precise), BMW is also on top (16%), but share already decreased 1% below the result from 2018 (17%).

The biggest automotive group was the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (28%).

Electromobility Globally. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

Globally, BMW was fourth (8%), behind Tesla (11%), BYD (11%) and BAIC (9%), which is worse than in 2018 when the German manufacturer was at a comfortable third with 9%.

Electromobility By Country. Share In The EV Segment. BMW Versus Market-Average.

Plug-in electric car share for the whole of the BMW Group is significantly higher than the industry average.

Electromobility By Country. Share In New Registrations. BMW EV* Versus BMW ICE.

BMW Group share in the plug-in segment in particular markets is higher than the company’s share in the gas/diesel markets.