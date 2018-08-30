Fully Charged Checks Out Porsche 918 Spyder PHEV: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

It’s hard to find a PHEV with a smaller battery than this.

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a specific plug-in hybrid, because owners (only 918 were made) probably don’t care much about the all-electric range.

The whole point was just to improve the performance by adding the electric part of the powertrain and that’s the way we should look at. Electric cars will simply be quicker in the future in every way.

Here is another episode by Fully Charged, which had a chance to ride in the two-seat 918 with Nico Rosberg.

“Okay, so it’s not a pure electric car, it’s a plug in hybrid, it really can drive for 16 miles electric only.Okay, so it cost over £750,000 and you can’t buy one now for less than a million. Okay, it’s not being driven on a normal road. But when Nico offered to take Jonny for a spin, it seemed churlish to say no.”

Porsche 918 Spyder spec: