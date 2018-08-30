Ford Teases 2020 Mustang-Inspired Electric CUV With 300-Mile Range
Oddly enough, a self-proclaimed gearhead is the lead for the project and he’s got quite a story to tell.
In a long and drawn out Medium post, Ford’s Team Edison director leaked out the first teaser image of the Mustang-inspired electric car, which he refers to as “our electric Mustang-inspired utility.”
Ford previously confirmed the electric Mustang-inspired car back in May with this statement in its Q1 report:
Making a full commitment to new propulsion choices, including adding hybrid-electric powertrains to high-volume, profitable vehicles like the F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and Bronco. The company’s battery electric vehicle rollout starts in 2020 with a performance utility, and it will bring 16 battery-electric vehicles to market by 2022.
But this is the first time we’re seeing what could potentially be a sketch of the rear of the car. Additionally, the 300-mile range figure wasn’t made public until now.
What follows are some excerpts from Darren Palmer, Ford Team Edison Global Product Development Director:
You’d think after 28 years of working for the same company that nothing would surprise me. I’ve been fortunate enough to work for Ford across many amazing teams on many exciting assignments, most recently leading development of the next-generation Mustang. But earlier this year I received a call that would challenge everything I thought I knew about Ford and our future. I was asked to lead product development for a brand-new team, Ford Team Edison, focusing exclusively on electrified vehicles for both Ford and Lincoln. And to be successful, this new team had to be willing to challenge every truth and every process we had developed over the course of our careers.
This particular passage is especially intriguing:
Having just taken delivery of a Shelby GT350R, those in the dark about electric vehicles might think that they chose the wrong guy in that I’m a Mustang enthusiast. But as my team and I have quickly found out, the new generation of electric vehicles is just as exciting — only different. Different can be good. Very good. And it’s opened our eyes to a whole new Ford. The stakes are high. The challenge higher. We are being tasked to set the future trajectory of the company, and Team Edison is up for that challenge.
Palmer concludes with this:
Electric vehicle customers are buying into the future and our team is 100 percent focused on not only delivering vehicles they will love, but providing an entire electric vehicle ecosystem that works flawlessly. It’s exciting to know that my stint leading development of the next-generation Mustang actually comes full circle as we get ready to launch our electric Mustang-inspired utility. I, for one, can’t wait to have one — side-by-side — with my Shelby GT350R.
You’ll find Palmer’s entire article, titled “The Stakes Are High: Inside the Team Developing Ford’s New Generation of Electric Vehicles” here on Medium.
13 Comments on "Ford Teases 2020 Mustang-Inspired Electric CUV With 300-Mile Range"
Is 2020 everyone else’s magic late to the party date?
2022.
March 2016 + 4 or 5 years for design. Yep, that is everyone’s serious entry into EV market date.
By 2020… Just about the entire car industry will have to reinvent itself ‼️
2020, the inflection year? why it took over 10 years to realize the end of the ICE age is within reach? how pathetic… Team Edison, the 2nd Tesla battle, and the one that Nikola would love to see he was right 100+ years later
Last year, EV market share was growing fast but dismally low.
Put yourself in the shoes of a product manager – push a known high volume high profit option or a long shot EV that may not be profitable for years?
Absolute no brainer decision right there.
Model 3 no doubt has proven this year is different and future product decisions will be affected by it, but you will have to wait months or years to see the results of that.
Ford is obviously late, and hopefully they will prove to be “fashionably”.
Now where the heck is the Toyota EV CUV 2020 Tease?
Crickets!
Mosquitos! (Silent, Itch Makers! Ugly!)
I love the word “tease,” as it implies that folks are eagerly waiting…
I’m excited, my current lease matures in late summer 2021 and with all the product plans currently in place I should have numerous offerings from Nissan, Ford, Volkswagen Group, Mercedes, etectera… It really is a good thing.
There should be wagers open in Vegas for all of these 2020 launch dates and how many they will make of each during the first year of production.
“Heeere comes Johnny!” ,ooops I meant another concept/ Press release.
I have a funny feeling Mustang owners will be less than thrilled.