Ford Europe To Electrifying Every Model From All-New Focus On

New all-electric vehicles and electrified options to be offered for all models

Ford intends to conduct deep restructurization of its entire business in Europe. The focus is on strengthening competitiveness and profitability of the company.

The important part of the plan for the future is broad electrification, which will concern every new model, including the all-new Ford Focus. We appreciate that the entire portfolio will be electrified, but it’s hard to say how many models will go all-electric and plug-in hybrid.

“Every Ford nameplate from the all-new Ford Focus onwards will include an electrified option. This includes new nameplates and new versions of existing vehicles. From Fiesta to Transit, either a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery electric option will be offered, delivering one of the most encompassing line-ups of electrified options for European customers.”

One of pillarz of the three-pronged strategy in Europe is import – Ford re-announced the all-new Mustang-inspired full-electric performance utility in 2020. Debut of this particular model is scheduled for April 2019.

“Imported Vehicles: A niche portfolio of imported iconic nameplates for Europe that builds on the heritage of the Ford brand will include Mustang, Edge, and another SUV to be revealed in April, along with an all-new Mustang-inspired full-electric performance utility in 2020.”

Ford Motor Company CEO, Jim Hackett said (see video below) that new lineup of electric vehicles is coming, including F-150 and Mustang. Hopefully, we will see those on the market soon.

