Finland: Plug-In Electric Cars Captured 4.7% Of New Car Market

1 H BY MARK KANE

Finish drivers are increasingly choosing plug-in cars

2018 was a very successful year for plug-in electric cars in Finland. The number of new registrations increased 86% year-over-year to a record 5,691 at a very high 4.7% market share.

The market was driven mainly by PHEVs (86% of all), but since September, the growth of plug-in hybrids weakened due models eliminated by lack of WLTP-certification. All-electric models are in minority, but growth is above 50%.

The biggest player in Finland turns out to be Volvo (34% of plug-ins sold) with three out of four top places in the rank. The best-selling all-electric car is the Nissan LEAF.

Source: EV Sales Blog