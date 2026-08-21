Hyundai And Genesis EVs In The U.S. Get A Big Discount At Ionna Chargers

Hyundai and Genesis EV owners in the U.S. can now charge at discounted rates at Ionna’s Rechargeries.

Two stackable discounts are available across Ionna’s network.

There’s no special app or promo code needed, but drivers need to use their car brand’s smartphone app or Plug & Charge.

Well-versed EV owners in the United States already know that Ionna’s charging stations are among the best out there. Recently, JD Power even put the up-and-coming network at the top of its list, and it’s no surprise, given how the stations are clean and the stalls always work.

And now, Hyundai and Genesis owners stateside get to enjoy Ionna’s services at a great discount. The two automakers have partnered with the charging operator to offer two stackable discounts on charging, which are available starting August 20.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 at an Ionna station Photo by: Hyundai

There’s a 10% discount that expires on September 30, and another 10% discount that will be available for the foreseeable future. That’s a great deal, and it makes Ionna’s already competitive pricing one of the best out there. The network currently charges a $0.39/kilowatt-hour (plus tax) base rate for everyone. With the 20% discount, Genesis and Hyundai EV drivers can charge for $0.31/kWh.

The discounts are automatically applied to the charging session, but not if the on-site credit card readers are used. Instead, drivers need to initiate charging through their car manufacturer’s smartphone app or by using Plug & Charge, if it has been set up before plugging in and the vehicle supports it.

Photo by: Hyundai

According to Hyundai, which is one of Ionna’s founding partners, five EVs are currently compatible with in-app charging and Plug & Charge: the 2022 and newer Ioniq 5, 2025 and newer Ioniq 5 N, 2026 and newer Ioniq 9, and 2025 and newer Kona Electric. Some 2022-2024 Ioniq 5 models only support in-app charging.

At the same time, the Genesis GV60 and Genesis Electrified GV70 from the 2026 model year onward support both in-app charging and Plug & Charge, so owners can enjoy the Ionna discounts.

What do you think?

Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which was recently discontinued in the U.S., is not on the list of compatible models. That said, Hyundai mentioned that in-app charging will be available on additional models later this year, so maybe the sleek four-door electric sedan will be added, too. What’s more, Kia, which is also an Ionna partner, doesn’t offer charging discounts for its EVs yet.

Earlier this year, BMW and Mini EV owners in the U.S. got a similar deal, with up to 20% off at Ionna Rechargeries through September 30.

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