The Genesis GV90 Is Here And It's Like a Luxury Lounge On Wheels

Genesis just cranked its luxury up to 11. Its new electric three-row flagship, the GV90, isn't only the most luxurious electric car in the lineup, it's the most luxurious car in the entire Hyundai Group. And it's also the most impressive EV, with the biggest battery and most advanced powertrains.

The new model comes in two flavors, the normal GV90 and the GV90 Neolun. The latter is the uber-luxury version, complete with coach-style doors. It looks like something royalty will be driven around in. Or international crime bosses. Or both.

Photo by: Genesis

All GV90s are built on the same new eMP (Electric Mobility Prime) platform, built specifically for the flagship EV. They all also get the same 123.5 kWh battery pack and dual-motor powertrain. Genesis claims a range of 310 miles for the normal seven-seat GV90, but that hasn't been confirmed by any government body. With 350 kW fast charging, it can go from 10%-80% state-of-charge (SOC) in 22 minutes. There's some other neat tech, too, like its cloud-based Battery Management System (BMS) that monitors real-time diagnostics and potential anomalies. It also has Thermal Runaway Protection (TRP), which reduces fire risk by separating each cell and reducing the rate at which heat spreads across the pack.

Both axles get electronically controlled limited-slip differentials, which is an interesting way to get four-wheel torque vectoring from an EV without needing quad motors. Power is ample but not otherworldly, with 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. Genesis didn't provide a curb weight for the GV90, but with seven standard seats and a 123.5 kWh battery, expect it to be a hefty machine.

Photo by: Genesis

Despite its mass, it should handle and ride pretty well. Or, at least, the hardware list suggests it will. Multi-chamber air springs with monotube dual-valve shocks handle the ride, while rear-wheel steering sharpens up the handling, and four-piston brakes do the stopping.

Where the GV90 impresses the most, though, is inside. Which is good because outside, to me, it just kind of looks like a big blob. It's fine and inoffensive but there isn't a ton going on. The front light bars are cool and the Neolun's wheels have big Maybach vibes. The rest of it is pretty bland, though. Even if the outside isn't too special, though, the inside is properly wild.

Photo by: Genesis

All of the interior lines are soft, with nice round edges, padded looking surfaces, and tons of quilted leather. It's one of the comfiest looking interiors I've ever seen. The only harsh looking edges are those on the absolutely enormous 23.6-inch OLED screen on the dashboard. It's so massive it looks like it might obstruct forward visibility a bit too much.

The wild part is it gets even bigger. When parked, it can raise an additional 3.5 inches out of the dash, making it an even more massive 24.6-inch screen. Throw in the Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system with 25 speakers and Acoustic Lens Tweeters on the dash and the GV90 cabin becomes a movie theater when parked.

If you're wondering about the vertical shifter behind the steering wheel, I was confused, too. But that's where it stays when the car is parked and off. When you get in, and the car automatically comes on (no start button) the shifter moves to the 2 o'clock position.

Photo by: Genesis

The real party trick comes from the GV90 Neolun, though. You can tell which one it is by the door handles because the Neolun has coach doors, like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Except Genesis takes it a step further than the Cullinan by having no B-pillar. Having a B-pillarless SUV with coach doors is an immense engineering flex, especially since the rear doors can open independently of the fronts. Genesis claims it has a frame that's 1.5 times thicker than conventional vehicles, and that its chassis is strong enough despite the lack of B-pillar. If it does roll over, there's a new roof airbag, the world's first.

What do you think?

The Neolun also offers an Executive Suite option, a four-seat configuration that allows its front passengers to face rearward. The second row has wood veneer floors that are heated, and the armrests are heated, too. And since there's a Comfort Partition that separates the cabin from the trunk, also like a Cullinan, passengers will remain isolated from the cargo area in their own little lounge.

Genesis GV90 Photo by: Genesis

Genesis really swung for the luxury fences with the GV90. This is the most opulent car it's ever made, not just a regular flagship electric SUV. It has some very interesting choices in an attempt to deliver Rolls-Royce-style opulence. It'll be fascinating to see how much it costs and whether customers show up for it.

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