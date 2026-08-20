Tatra's Insane 8x8 Off-Road Truck Goes Electric For The First Time

Czechia’s Tatra Trucks has unveiled its first electric model.

The Force e-Drive BEV is an 8x8 work truck with four-axle independent suspension.

It’s powered by a single electric motor and has two transmissions.

I vividly remember watching some of the wildest off-road trials as a kid, and the biggest and most impressive vehicles out there would always wear a Tatra badge on the grille. And now, the legendary Czech manufacturer is offering its first-ever electric truck, and it’s an off-road beast, as always.

The Tatra Force e-Drive BEV 8x8 is based on the company’s latest-generation chassis with a central backbone tube and swinging independent half-axles. The all-eight-wheel drive system is also part of the package, with the two front axles featuring steering and a connectable drive, while the two rear axles are permanently driven.

Air suspension, a differential for each axle, and an interaxle differential are also integrated into the drivetrain, which sounds hard to believe, but that’s how Tatra rolls. That said, what makes the electric Force truck different from its combustion-powered counterparts is the powertrain.

A Danfoss electric motor sits under the cab and sends a maximum of 737 horsepower (550 kilowatts) and 1,917 pound-feet (2,600 Newton-meters) of torque to an Eaton four-speed automated transmission. The continuous output is 442 hp (360 kW) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm). There’s also a secondary Tatra transmission that enables the truck to tackle the roughest terrain out there in complete silence. It’s an extremely complicated rig, but it’s one of the few trucks out there that can get the job done in remote areas.

No fewer than 12 traction batteries totaling 480 kilowatt-hours send power to the electric motor and enable an estimated driving range between 186 and 248 miles (300-400 kilometers). That’s not a lot, considering the huge battery that makes it all happen, but bear in mind that the Czech behemoth weighs about 22 tonnes, with a maximum payload of 22 tonnes. It can also tow up to 18 tonnes.

Gallery: Tatra Force e-Drive 8x8 BEV 6 Source: Tatra Trucks

What do you think?

“The Tatra Force e-Drive BEV 8x8 is intended to verify the installation of a fully electric drive system with traction batteries into a truck for mixed operation on roads, even in the most difficult terrain, which is typical for the construction or mining industry, for example,” said Jakub Pončík, Technical Director of Tatra Trucks.

The electric truck is just a prototype for now, and it’s part of Tatra’s expanding portfolio of alternative powertrain solutions. Since 2023, the Czech company has revealed multiple variations of its e-Drive platform, including a hydrogen-powered 8x6 work truck and a plug-in hybrid 8x8 truck that combines an eight-cylinder combustion engine with an electric motor. The latter can drive up to 43 miles (70 km) on electricity, making it suitable for scenarios where some driving is needed in urban areas or environmentally sensitive zones.

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