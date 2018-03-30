Who’s Coming Out Ahead In The Elon Musk Vs. Media Battle?
ELON MUSK VS ‘THE MEDIA’ – WHO’S WINNING?
Negative media coverage is a fact of life for any company, large or small. However, as it does in so many areas, Tesla approaches this problem quite differently than most firms do. Conventional wisdom has long been that companies shouldn’t respond to attacks in the media, but Elon Musk never got that memo. He responds quickly, forcefully and often colorfully.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (Image: Teslarati)
Lately, the anti-Tesla stories have been spewing forth like fastballs from a pitching machine – so quickly that you might think poor Elon has time to do little else than bat them away (don’t worry, he’s pretty good at time management).
When a media outlet offers constructive criticism, Tesla often responds in a constructive way. When Consumer Reports announced that it wouldn’t recommend Model 3 because of the new EV’s poor performance in a braking test, Elon Musk immediately promised to look into the matter. Within a week Tesla had improved Model 3’s braking via an over-the-air software update, and CR awarded the coveted Recommended rating.
On the other hand, the Iron Man has never been shy about calling BS when he feels Tesla has been portrayed unfairly. To take just one example, Business Insider has been a frequent purveyor of anti-Tesla pieces, including one that claimed Model 3 production was producing an “insane amount” of scrap at Gigafactory 1, and another that accused the company of cutting corners by skipping a “critical” braking test.
In the first case, inside information was provided to Business Insider by a Tesla employee, Martin Tripp, who is now being sued by Tesla for sabotaging the company’s manufacturing software and stealing trade secrets (Tripp claims he is not a saboteur, but a whistleblower). In the second case, a couple of media outlets, including CleanTechnica and CNET, have backed up Tesla’s claim that the test in question was redundant.
Above: Track testing the Model 3 at Tesla’s Fremont factory (Image: Teslarativia @TeslaClubBE)
Both of these hit pieces were written by Business Insider’s Linette Lopez, whom Elon Musk has accused of acting “as an inside trading source for one of Tesla’s biggest short-sellers” (apparently a reference to super-Tesla bear Jim Chanos) and “bribing” Mr. Tripp. The Twitter exchanges between Musk and Lopez have now degenerated into an undignified flame war.
So, cui bono from the flinging of all this mud and FUD? Obviously, media outlets, of both the respectable and gutter varieties, profit from the huge appetite for Tesla news of any kind. However, it would be hard to deny that, despite the best efforts of its critics, Tesla benefits from the endless controversies in the form of “free publicity that just raises the company’s profile and drives demand for its cars,” as Brooke Crothers writes in a recent Forbes article.
Tesla has been turning media lemons into publicity lemonade since the beginning. A 2008 snarky review of the Roadster and a 2012 turd-in-the-punchbowl article in the New York Times both evolved into media coups for Tesla (in the first case, the publicity was far from free – Tesla laid out a huge sum in legal costs). Both stories are told in detail in a certain book about Tesla.
In fact, Mr. Crothers thinks the frequent media clashes have become “pretty predictable and pretty boring.” The Musk vs media trope has now evolved into what you might call “meta-coverage” – that is, media coverage about media coverage, for example, recent articles in the Times and CNBC.
Above: CNBC’s “Fast Money” crew discuss Elon Musk taking on the media (Youtube: CNBC Television)
Journalists who engage in sketchy reporting don’t damage Tesla’s brand, says Crothers. “In the end, it serves Musk’s cause to expose the media as hacks out to get him.”
When the custom-forged monoblock aluminum wheels hit the road, what matters is not the scare stories about fires, Autopilot crashes, cobalt, production problems, red ink, union-busting (we could go on, but you get the idea), but rather the quality of Tesla’s vehicles, and here even the company’s most ardent critics have little to say. The evil media, from mainstream car mags to amateur offerings on YouTube, overflows with rave reviews. The real winners in this battle would seem to be car buyers.
===
Written by: Charles Morris
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
21 Comments on "Who’s Coming Out Ahead In The Elon Musk Vs. Media Battle?"
Before the whinging even starts, this isn’t a story written by evennx, it is a story written by Charles Morris http://charles-morris.com/
He is a writer for the site https://chargedevs.com
So don’t even get started on the nonsense about the source, they are just aggregating content the same as insideevs does. Get over it.
Thanks Mom.
bro, where is the $100 bucks you owe me on your bet?
You don’t understand: this article has been pre-filtered by EVANNEX, so it’s very likely to be biased.
Regardless of who the author is, EVANNEX will never publish something critical of Tesla. Imagine EVANNEX gets one hundred and fifty articles from prospective authors: 50 positive, 50 neutral, and 50 negative. Which articles are chosen to be published? Which authors get paid? Which articles are most likely to be biased: the positive ones, the negative ones, or the neutral ones?
The fact that this article comes from EVANNEX and not the New York Times means that it needs to be scrutinized much more carefully. The same goes for InsideEVs, for that matter.
YOU don’t understand. Anything from the mouth of Jim Chanos or Seven Electrics is even more biased.
Sadly, there is no consequence in modern media or social media for filling the internet with falsehoods or regurgitating links to false stories. In fact, the reward system is exactly the opposite. Publishing a lie that uses keywords like “Tesla” or “Model 3” draws Google AdSense advertising revenue the same (or even faster) than publishing truthful content.
The internet and social media is broken, and nobody with the power to do anything about it are willing to do anything about it. Facebook has done very little, even after fully admitting that several MILLION people were fed lies created by a foreign nation intervening into US politics.
It is made worse by the false equivalency given between “both sides” as if spreading lies was equal, the way the President pretended there was a false equivalence between “both sides” of a KKK rally where a KKK rally member intentionally ran over and killed a counter protester, and the counter protesters who lost one of their people to that murderer.
So the question is, when is there going to be consequences for stuffing the internet full of falsehoods? Often long after the falsehoods have been exposed?
Yes, we haven’t adapted to the fact that direct propaganda is filling the Internet. It’s not just “media” that gets away with falsehoods; look at all of Elon’s false promises, which well resemble Donald Trump’s. Both Donald and Elon seem to be getting away with it, so there’s no reason for them to stop. This is what happens when the public is given access to unfiltered sources, like Twitter. You get a manipulated public.
I don’t fly my own jumbo jets, I don’t prescribe myself my own medications, or perform surgery on myself; I don’t write the software that controls the anti-lock brakes in my car, and, most importantly, I don’t fall for propaganda from every Tom, Dick and Harry that wants to sell me a bridge on Twitter. I rely on experts, like New York Times, to properly filter fact from fiction. If only everyone did.
Tesla is leading the automakers into building EV’s that automakers said couldn’t be built. Tesla has a achieved the 5,000 a week production rate, hell to get there but they made it. Continuing improvements will make 5,000 production rate seem normal in a few months. Lessons learned will help with the Shanghai Gigafactory. The demand is there for EV’s, batteries and solar roof’s so all they need to do is produce and there doing it. Does any company have a backlog of orders for anything they sell, larger than Tesla does for EV’s, Batteries, and Solar I don’t think so.
Looks like media power has mostly run its course. People have long since stopped taking the media too seriously, always taking into account the possibility that they are being lied too. It’s what I notice in every climate change discussion I have, people seem to take it pretty seriously until they drop a remark like “oh well, unless it’s just “them” lying to us again”. This is the age of the Big Lie but despite what the manipulators think deep down people aren’t really all that gullible. Maybe it’s tragic, Trump got elected despite wall to wall media warnings but people just aren’t taking it seriously anymore. Upside: this is bad news for shorts, it’s not easy to actually create a negative momentum around the companies you are targeting when people always factor in the very likely chance that they are being lied to and manipulated.
Well if people aren’t that gullible anymore how could Trump get elected. He was such a great businessman that he had to file for bankruptcy on a Casino. Everyone knows the hardest part of owning a Casino is getting the approval.
Oh jeez, another false narrative.
Sarah Palin and Donald Trump have shown us that when you “blame the media” you are:
a) Probably up to some shenanigans.
b) Undermining Democracy and the rational discourse of a civil society.
The genius of the media boogeyman is that it can be applied to anyone that doesn’t follow along with preferred talking points. From giant corporation, to lonely blogger, to Tesla aftermarket installers masquerading as news sources, it’s all “media” when they need to be discredited.
And it’s never the actual facts or opinions that are argued with; “oh the media” is a classic ad hominem attack–attempting to tarnish the messenger rather than rationally respond to the message itself. That’s obviously convenient if you have no response, which is why media blaming is a tactic used by every dictator and evildoer around the world.
I also disagree with the assertion that all companies are subject to negative media coverage. By total count of dollars, Apple is nearly as shorted as Tesla, and yet the evil short conspiracy cabal hasn’t produced nearly as much critical coverage of their actions.
Modified Model 3 track run:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2fLYBaCWKM
Turns out Elon is in bed with those oil loving Republicans and Trump. Mind-blowing.
https://www.salon.com/2018/07/14/elon-musk-revealed-as-one-of-the-largest-donors-for-a-house-republican-pac/
Generally felt positive about Musk and Tesla, but this story, if true, pretty much completely turns me off on both. Musk can take a hike if this is what he’s doing with his money.
The GOP, which almost killed the EV credit last year and appointed and approved a person that was hell bent on destroying the EPA and getting rid of California’s emissions waiver…and Elon contributed money to keep these people in office. Truly mind blowing.
Makes sense. Elon was never really pro-environment; his prior companies had nothing to do with sustainability. He didn’t even found Tesla. He was originally interested in electric cars to replace his McLaren supercar: for the speed, not for the cause. That’s why Tesla’s first product was a sports car. Only later did he adopt green virtue-signaling and make it part of his persona.
Every man has a price. Even Saint Elon.
The article said in the first paragraph that he donated $38,900 to the PAC and the next paragraph it said he donated $33,900. Well clearly Musk wants to sell to EV’s, batteries and solar to everyone. There’s a lot of Teslas in Texas even though they can’t sell directly there yet.
The article also didn’t mention oil loving Republicans or Trump. Even Rick Perry who worked with the Sierra Club when he was Governor to abandon the idea if adding new Nuclear and Coal plants. Meetings with Sierra Club showed Governor Perry that he could get the energy needed cheaper by going with Wind. I bet right now the people in charge of adding Nuclear Plants in Georgia and South Carolina had chosen a different path, as well as the rate payers who will foot the bill.
“In the second case, a couple of media outlets, including CleanTechnica and CNET, have backed up Tesla’s claim that the test in question was redundant.”
Um, the CleanTechnica article was written by someone long Tesla stock. That violates every tenet of journalistic integrity. Charles Morris: I realize you make your money writing about Tesla, and need them to stick around, but please, perform even the most minimal vetting of your sources!
EARTHLINGS if your politics lean conservative then you will believe negative news about TESLA and if you lean liberal then you will not believe negative news about TESLA. Furthermore, if you lean conservative then you will not believe negative news about President Tweet and if you lean liberal you will believe negative news about President Tweet LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS co2.earth
Rumor is that that Chanos shorted 1B worth of Tesla at 180. He’s on the verge of investors having a bank run on his hedge fund, and the ensuing bankruptcy. That’s why he’s so desperate. Just give it half a year for Chanos fraud to be exposed and all these media circus articles are going to automagically disappear.