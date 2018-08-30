Electrify America Adds A “Locate A Charger” Map: See If It Works Here
As Electrify America’s presence grows, a map and charger location tool is a welcome addition.
While it’s clear from the image above, Electrify America has a long way to go in developing and implementing its charging network, though any updates are appreciated. The best part about the entire situation is that Volkswagen, as part of the Dieselgate settlement, is mandated to grow this charging network exponentially over a short period of time. Not only does VW Group have the financing and resources at its disposal to do so, it will also benefit from the network in huge ways, as it intends to expand its efforts to go EV-only in the coming years.
There’s plenty of talk about the fact that VW Group is big on announcements but short on developments. There’s also considerable dialogue about the reality that Tesla’s Supercharger network is way above and beyond anything else out there in terms of EV charging and the realization that no other automaker is really even attempting to catch up. But, VW is claiming to be an outlier. The company is advertising an electric vehicle push that could potentially be arguably larger than anything else we’ve seen to date from traditional OEMs. Moreover, if it comes to be, VW Group’s endeavors could prove to rival Tesla in the space.
In addition, if eventually realized, VW’s advertised plans for electric vehicles could mean that there will be EVs for ALL in a multitude of classes and price points in the not-too-far future. While we may seem to throw some shade at VW Group in regard to its time-consuming EV efforts and interesting lack of support thereof, there may not be a brand better-suited to forward the trend of EV adoption in the most unreal sense. We have our fingers crossed and so should you.
Electrify America has been somewhat slow to update its website and media shares, but we can only hope that this new map is just the start of a new effort to apprise people of future growth. Let’s take a look at the map in detail. Remember, you can click on it and enter your own address to get current results. However, read on below …
Sadly, we couldn’t even get the EA map to search different areas or update properly. In planning this article, we hoped to hone in on a few different locales and show how the new site system works to prove EA’s growing venture. But it doesn’t work as advertised.
PlugShare works better at identifying Electrify America charging stations. Looks like they need to do some improvements. The site kind of works for me, however it doesn’t calculate the distance right to the charging station (I think it is looking at my IP address location of my proxy instead of my actual location that I typed in).
Website aside, I am really glad to see the strong growth of the CCS network in areas where they wouldn’t otherwise be placed. These chargers along major highways make long distance travel possible for those outside of coastal areas, and the multiple chargers per station are a better model for travel. Having 1 CCS at some small store works okay, but invariably it is taken when you get there.
Great share! Thank you.
The EA site does show you exactly how many plugs are at each active site. The Plugshare info can be off sometimes.
VERY good point!
VW will never rival Tesla in the charging space. Come On.
It doesn’t need to. Tesla have a proprietary charger. EA are using an open system adopted by most other brands so they can team up with other companies to create a much bigger network – something they have already announced.
EA added the new map one week ago. Before the map was refreshed the total identified EA stations stood at 64 but now there are 162 EA station locations identified according to PlugShare. It’s taking on average about three months to get the stations operational once construction starts.
If EA keeps up this pace then they should have all 464 Cycle 1 stations up and running by June of next year as planned. That land locked feeling I have always had with my electric vehicles is quickly disappearing. I’m looking forward to next year and the next eight years until the full EA build out with anticipation and excitement.
Good info Dave. Thanks for what you’re doing too. I watch PlugShare a lot, and I see you’re quite active. Your comment on here once (about the EA Wolfcreek location in TN) earlier this year is what alerted me to the fact that Electrify America was indeed beginning construction of their first few stations.
And, of course, I was super excited to go to the first station opening!! Here’s the article I wrote if anyone missed it:
https://insideevs.com/insideevs-visits-first-ultra-fast-ccs-station-in-u-s/
The update moved EA from 12 to 30 operating Charging Stations. Interestingly I contacted EA in connection with the station going up a few miles from me. The issue was that each pedestal was centered on the parking stall, yet each pedestal had two charging cords. I thought this odd as five pedestals in a line had 10 cords but could only reach 6 (at max) charging stalls. I was told that each pedestal could only charge one vehicle at a time and that the dual CCS cords were there to ensure any charging port location could be reached, and could not be used simultaneously. Seems like an odd overbuild, but thats why each parking stall has a dedicated two cable pedestal.