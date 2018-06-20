  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Volt Gets New Blackout Package

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt undergoes few changes, but a new blackout package is a thing.

In fact, the Volt Blackout Package came along as a limited addition dealer-upgrade-only offering during the 2018 model year. But now, you can order a factory 2019 Chevrolet Volt with the package. For the 2018 model year, this option was only a limited edition and limited production upgrade, which was subject to dealers being able to outfit the car in such a way.

According to GM Authority, the new Chevrolet Volt Blackout Package includes the following:

  • Front and rear Black bowtie emblems
  • 17-inch split 5-spoke aluminum wheels with ultra-bright machined finish with painted gloss black pockets
  • Sport pedal kit

It will cost you an extra $1,995 and can be had on either current Volt trim level: LT and Premier. Let’s hope the 2019 Chevrolet Volt continues the recent sales momentum that the outgoing model has enjoyed. Perhaps with the upgrades and added packages it will fare well.

Source: GM Authority

REXisKing

Did they upgrade the rear suspension to fully-independent yet?

1 hour ago
God/Bacardi

Blacking out the silver “braces” would have been far better than either wheels or the pedals…

1 hour ago
3laine

$2,000?

Seems exorbitantly expensive to just have a different finish on the same wheels and emblems.

45 minutes ago
Get Real

What a rip-off, and they wonder why people don’t like Stealerships.

The profits on this is probably $1,900 since the minimal amount of changes to bolt on blacked out stuff probably only takes 1/2 hr.

But hey, MadBro’s Stealership and others thanks any suckers that take this overpriced “upgrade”

36 minutes ago