2019 Chevrolet Volt Gets New Blackout Package

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt undergoes few changes, but a new blackout package is a thing.

In fact, the Volt Blackout Package came along as a limited addition dealer-upgrade-only offering during the 2018 model year. But now, you can order a factory 2019 Chevrolet Volt with the package. For the 2018 model year, this option was only a limited edition and limited production upgrade, which was subject to dealers being able to outfit the car in such a way.

According to GM Authority, the new Chevrolet Volt Blackout Package includes the following:

Front and rear Black bowtie emblems

17-inch split 5-spoke aluminum wheels with ultra-bright machined finish with painted gloss black pockets

Sport pedal kit

It will cost you an extra $1,995 and can be had on either current Volt trim level: LT and Premier. Let’s hope the 2019 Chevrolet Volt continues the recent sales momentum that the outgoing model has enjoyed. Perhaps with the upgrades and added packages it will fare well.

Source: GM Authority