2019 Chevrolet Volt Gets New Blackout Package

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt undergoes few changes, but a new blackout package is a thing.

In fact, the Volt Blackout Package came along as a limited addition dealer-upgrade-only offering during the 2018 model year. But now, you can order a factory 2019 Chevrolet Volt with the package. For the 2018 model year, this option was only a limited edition and limited production upgrade, which was subject to dealers being able to outfit the car in such a way.

According to GM Authority, the new Chevrolet Volt Blackout Package includes the following:

Front and rear Black bowtie emblems

17-inch split 5-spoke aluminum wheels with ultra-bright machined finish with painted gloss black pockets

Sport pedal kit

It will cost you an extra $1,995 and can be had on either current Volt trim level: LT and Premier. Let’s hope the 2019┬áChevrolet Volt continues the recent sales momentum that the outgoing model has enjoyed. Perhaps with the upgrades and added packages it will fare well.

Source: GM Authority