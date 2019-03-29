Chevy Boat EV: GM Marine Unveils Bolt-Based Forward Marine First

38 M BY WADE MALONE

This prototype vehicle is a close cousin to the Chevy Bolt EV.

At the 2019 Miami International Boat Show, GM Marine unveiled their first electric pontoon boat. Called the Forward Marine First, the electric boat is based off of technology developed for the Chevy Bolt EV. Naturally, we at InsideEVs must christen this good ship the “Chevy Boat EV”.

Trevor Fayer, lead controls engineer, says making use of Bolt EV parts was a no-brainer. “The components that we took from the Bolt did not have to be modified for this application because of the hundreds of thousands of miles driven on them prove that they’re safe and durable.”

“We have a lot of proven technology that’s installed here. And it’s all below deck.” said lead Integration Engineer Jon Doremus. “The key there is that it doesn’t intrude on the space of the customer. They get to use all the benefits of electrification without it being in their way at all.” The absence of smell and near silent operation was touted as major benefits for an electric boating experience.

“It’s a really pain free boating experience.” Says marketing lead, Briana Mohan. “It’s also designed to maximize efficiency so we get a really impressive range on the boat.” Increased efficiency and space makes running a television or a grill off of the battery a painless experience.

The prototype vehicle has a 60 kWh battery pack that can last up to 10 hours and has a top speed of 20 mph. Like many other prototype electric boats, the Forward Marine First is not yet available for sale. But the engineering team and Forward Marine urge those interested to reach out if they’d like to see it enter production.

Forward Marine First Specs

Length Overall: 24’L

Beam: 8.5′

Cargo Capacity: 1500 lbs or 10-12 passengers

Peak System Power: 200 hp

Top Speed: 20+ mph

Battery Capacity: 60 kWh

Charge Power: 7.2 kW

Full Charge Time at 220V: 9.3 Hours

Full Charge Time at 110V: 2 Days

Source: GM Authority