BY MARK KANE

NIO previews ES8 in Norway

In one of the latest videos, Bjørn Nyland had the opportunity to see in Norway the NIO ES8 all-electric 7-seat SUV, which in China is considered a Tesla rival. The presented walkthrough is also a great opportunity for us, as there are not many reviews of the ES8.

The ES8 looks huge in person. It’s a tall and wide SUV. There are two charging inlets – AC (Chinese GB/T) on the driver side and DC on the passenger side (the ES8 comes also with a battery swap feature). NIO doesn’t have frunk, but there is a very usable storage compartment between the front seats.

One thing that caught our attention is the cramped space in the third row, but according to Bjørn, he was unable to push forward the 2nd-row seats in the pre-production ES8 (we assume the production version would be fine).

The fit and finish seem premium, but still not on par with German counterparts. All in all, it’s an interesting car – as always – with strong and weak points.

NIO ES8 specs: