Audi e-tron Launch Delayed Over Software Issue
Customers will wait at least 4 weeks longer for the e-tron.
Audi started production of the e-tron in early September and as we will soon enter November, one would ask where are those cars? Well, some are crowding the parking lot at the factory.
Reuters reports that the Audi e-tron is four-week delayed because of a software bug. A software bug is something that should be the easiest problem to solve (compared to replacement of some parts), but as it turns out, it requires some approvals (we guess it could have something to do with energy consumption or safety).
“The spokesman said Audi’s e-tron midsize SUV faced delay because the carmaker needs new regulatory clearance for a piece of software that was modified during the development process.”
Earlier this year, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag was reporting that delays could be up to several months, as well as that batteries from LG Chem turned out to be more expensive than anticipated.
“The e-tron delays were first reported by German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing sources close to the company. The paper said delivery could be delayed by several months.
The paper also said Audi was locked in price negotiations with LG Chem, the South-Korean supplier of batteries for its electric vehicles, which wants to increase prices by about 10 percent because of high demand.”
Source: Reuters
10 Comments on "Audi e-tron Launch Delayed Over Software Issue"
I guess someone found there was some bug in the cheat code to hide the secret diesel engine…. 😛
I though that the big companies did not have problems like this?
@jelloslug said: “I though that the big companies did not have problems like this?”
+ 1
The several recent EV production delay announcements by traditional car makes certainly greatly undermine Jim Chanos’s & Bob Lutz’s many past public comments about their belief that Tesla’s history of production delays is evidence that Tesla is in over their heads on car makining.
Just wait till legacy auto get their, act together, just wait till, oops, I already said that. They will mop the floor with Tesla.
How many times do we have to hear this? It’s just more legacy auto propaganda. The Germans understand propaganda well. Now Merkel is trying to protect them too.
“The paper also said Audi was locked in price negotiations with LG Chem, the South-Korean supplier of batteries for its electric vehicles, which wants to increase prices by about 10 percent because of high demand.”
Prices have already been negotiated in the past. Contracts must have been signed as well.
And now LG Chem wants to increase prices by about 10 percent.
LG Chem must have figured out that an enormous increase of demand for battery cells and battery packs is coming in the next few years.
Will LG Chem damage it’s reputation as a reliable business partner?
Re-Negotiations are absolutely normal in the car business. Years and years the big players re-negotiated the contracts. Now LG Chem is in the position to do the same.
Using your standards, every german car maker is an absolutely unreliable business partner.
Furthermore, do you know the contracts?
Maybe LG is seeing the list price of these vehicles, and thinks it’s not justified based on the battery price it signed with Audi.
If you look at Audi.de website (translate with google) and go to e-tron reservation page, you’ll find in the FAQ that deliveries are not expected until February 2019.
Just to let you know in case you want to check later developments.
Since Audi is already several years behind Tesla, and the ‘Tron is intended for a narrow niche, why would it matter for anybody (except for the devoted Audi fans) if it is delayed for a few more weeks or months?
Well there are over 6300 orders in Norway and about 15000 internationally. All people that put down over 2000€. So there is considerable interest if you compare it to the numbers of Audis Q5 and Q7.