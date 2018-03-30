Amazon Orders Fleet Of Electric Mercedes Vans

52 M BY MARK KANE

The new all-electric vans from Mercedes-Benz aren’t scheduled for official market launch until the IAA in September, but they already attractsvolume orders.

The eVito is offered in Germany from €39,990 (excluding VAT) and recently Amazon Logistics placed an order for 100 copies for its Bochum and Düsseldorf locations. Together with the vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans will provide charging stations:

“Furthermore, Amazon and Mercedes-Benz Vans are working with other partners on a wide-ranging operator concept for the Bochum facility. Alongside the charging infra­structure, this covers parking space management and the automated capture of vehicle status.”

The biggest order for electric vans comes from Hermes – 1,500 units includes eVito and probably the new eSprinter too (available from 2019).

That’s not a bad backlog taking into consideration real-world range (worst case scenario with payload) of eVito is just 100 km (62 miles) using a 41.4 kWh battery. The bigger eSprinter will offer 115 km (71 miles), but with a bigger capacity pack (55 kWh). In favorable circumstances range could be roughly 50% higher.

Mercedes-Benz intends to electrify its entire lineup of commercial vehicles and develops also suit of services for EVs:

