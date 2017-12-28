2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Arrives At U.S. Dealerships, Here’s One For $6,365 Below MSRP
After repeated delays, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has finally arrived at U.S. dealerships and it’s already being heavily discounted by at least one dealer.
Mitsubishi has come through this time by just squeaking in before the deadline. The automaker last told us the following:
“The all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) will arrive in dealerships in December 2017 starting at the MSRP of $34,595.”
With just days left to spare, the Outlander PHEV is here.
A quick glance nationwide on Cars.com reveals there are quite a few Outlander PHEVs available (mostly out on the West coast). However, one in particular caught our eye. It’s one of only a couple where actual images of the vehicles are posted, rather than those stock photos which usually indicate the vehicles are still in transit.
Listed for just $35,490, this particular Outlander PHEV is the uplevel GT version and it’s some $6,365 below MSRP. Here are some pics:
This particular Outlander PHEV is located in Corona, California. It’s a sweet deal as it’s actually priced more in line with the non plug-in version of the Outlander GT (listing details here).
We still don’t have official EPA figures for the Outlander PHEV, but here are Mitsu’s estimates:
Additional details, as well as a build-your-own Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV walk through can be found here.
A deal too good to be true. If you go to the actual dealership webpage instead of cars.com, you find the exact same car at a discount of $2940 and selling price of $38915. Not the selling price of $35490 as listed on cars.com. The dealership also mentions a potential additional discount of $1250 if you qualify for loyalty and military rebates, but still quite a bit away from cars.com. Not the first time I’ve seen this type of discrepancy.
AutoTrader has the car listed as low as $32k. You have to be careful with the AutoTrder adds though, the dealers sometimes include the federal tax credits in the price. They also sometimes list the lease price which is different than the purchase price.
Yep, I’ll bet that is what is happening here. The online version of the dealership “come-on” just to get you to call. Come to think of it, you’d see a lot of that on cars.com for the BMW i3 being “sold” at a fantastically low price. You do have to do some extensive digging or even call in order to find out it already included the $7500 tax credit. Unscrupulous as hell, but “caveat emptor” was invented for the original used chariot “buy here pay here” sales lots in ancient Rome and the fine tradition continues today. I’m convinced that avoiding alll of this foolishness is one reason why some folks prefer the Tesla sales model. The price is the price with no lunacy.
There’s already over 100 Outlander PHEVs already listed on AutoTrader. There are offerings in states like Kansas and Minnesota so it doesn’t look like it’s going to be sold as a compliance car. I would not be in the least surprised if this car sales really well and Mitsubishi continues to have trouble meeting demand.
I think the shine will wear off quickly though. The battery range is only about the same as with my Fusion Energi. One saving grace is that it comes with DCFC charging.
I doubt this car will sell well for one simple reason. Mitsubishi as a brand is essentially dead to most buyers. Not to mention their dealers are few and far apart. Someone has to WANT this car to actually shop for it.
2018 seems to be yet on track to be another slow motion EV year. I mean this Mitsubishi Outlander only arriving now in the US, it could at least be updated with more energy dense battery cells. For the rest of 2018, likely no Tesla Model 3 outside of the US, Jaguar i-pace to be delivered in limited quantities, same with new Audi BEV (etron) which is likely to be delivered only at the very end of 2018 and in very limited quantities. Likely 60Kwh version of Leaf 2 will only be delivered in 2019. So please fast forward me to second semester of 2019 for some action. This EV film needs fast forwarding (except in China perhaps where it seems that EV film is running at normal speed).
Maybe so but I still expect another stellar sales year for EVs in 2018. In 2017 about 200,000 EVs were sold in the US. I think we are on track to double that number (400,000) in 2018.
Agree with your guesstimates.
In general, I think we’re at a stage that is (yet again) very reminiscent of the very early days of the PC: Those of use deeply involved are frustrated by the “slow” growth, even though it’s, by objective standards, fast.
I’m happy to see this particular vehicle arrive, even with the underwhelming electric range, simply because it’s another kind of vehicle from another company. At this stage of the the rEVolution we need as much diversity of product offerings as possible to get first-time buyers to take the plunge.
We also need to see things like the Clarity PHEV sell well, as NOTHING will convince a foot-dragger like Honda to step up their EV game like sales.
I am indeed being a little bit too impatient probably.
I don’t understand the estimated fuel economy (petrol only) of 25 mpg. That’s only slightly better than my V6 powered much larger Mazda CX-9. The Mitsu is a small 4 cylinder tuned for economy, should get 30+ mpg easy. UK owners of this car report 35 – 40 real world on forums, so that’s likely the case, but this estimate of only 25 mpg by Mitsu has me concerned. Why would they make such a glaring mistake when rolling this thing out FINALLY in the states? Or is 25 mpg the real number? (Certainly hope not)
25 mpg for highway driving sounds about right for as big as the Outlander is. Since it’s a hybrid, you would get much better in the city. Remember the combined rating is 74 mpg, which is fantastic for an SUV.
That’s 74 MPGe, not MPG. Big difference. It doesn’t look like Mitsubishi registered MPG with the EPA yet.
I had the same reaction to the 45kWh/100mi (all electric operation)spec. which is horrifyingly bad.
What’s going on here I wonder?
Perhaps it is a UK gallon (4.5L) vs. a US gallon (3.8L) discrepancy.
Even at 25 mpg_us this is low for a combined driving cycle fuel economy of a hybrid.
I checked epa.gov. The Outlander PHEV is not listed but there are about half a dozen PHEV SUVs listed and they all have a mpg rating in the mid twenties. It looks like it’s just the nature of the beast.
I wanted to remind everyone that BMW, Volvo, Porsche and Mercedes all have PHEV SUVs on the market. The biggest advantage the Outlander has over these other PHEV SUV models is price. None of the models have really had run away sales, is the price point of the Outlander such that it will dwarf sales of the other models or are PHEV SUVs just not going to be that popular in the US?
Yes.
I know everyone’s been forecasting a cold winter, but didn’t realize hell was going to freeze over. OMG there’s an Outlander PHEV in the USA before 2020! Wonders never cease. This is great news.
It’s only what…..4 years late? Mitsu makes Tesla look timely!
This finally looks like a PHEV beginning for Mitsubishi and the Outlander here in North America.
Let’s hope that stalwart Toyota takes notice, and brings something like a PHEV RAV 4 and/or PHEV Highlander with at least a 12 kWh battery, or better yet, a 16-18 kWh pack respectively.
Had nine 30 months,
Getting 42 mpg approx (imperial), 2–2.5 mile per kWh (winter/summer)
Combined 70+ mpg (very eco style driving), 80% electric 20% Gas approx.
Thanks for sharing your experience!
What do you typically get all electric?
20 miles in winter and 25 in summer
Thanks for that info Alan, very helpful. If that carries over to the US it should translate to ~ 35 mpg here. I would buy this vehicle to replace my CX-9 which gets no better than 25 mpg highway so this is a big cost savings (I drive 40k to 50k miles per year).
Just curious, what are your overall impressions of the vehicle, good bad or indifferent?
42 MPG on Imperial Gallon should equate to ~35 MPG US Gallon. If so, that’s respectable. Thanks for the info.
You mean the current plugin prius get’s more AER?!?!?!?!?
I will go take a look at one when they have one here in Sac.
This likely combines the following manufacturer discounts:
Factory rebate $2000.
Loyalty bonus $500.
Military discount $750.
Outlander is supposed to get a refresh for the 2019 model year, which is why these are heavily discounted.
Anyone know if this has a TMS?
Are they factoring in the $7,500 tax credit, if not then they are trying to cause some confusion in the market.
Such low price will make everyone look for lower price in every dealership and it could diminish the product’s value and sales as well.
Better Mitsu keeps a watchful eye on the dealer.
I think this will get Mitsu back into the market here in the US.
I like the car but my decision waits for what CARB will do for PHEV’s where they may require SMOG tests for PHEV’s. Currently 5 yr old PHEV’s will require it. They are tossing around changing it to 3 years old PHEV’s.
Don’t ask me for a source because it’s talk I hear from the employees in the local coffee shop I frequent that’s close to their office…….lol
So if I have, say a Gen1 PiP, I did all routine maintenance and no modifications (resisted the strong urge to put a TRD turbo on it), I SMOG it and it fails, what happens?
Same as with ICE. Re-mediate then retest.
That’s one of the reason’s I did not buy a used PHEV.