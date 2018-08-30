Will Tesla Model 3 Be CCS-Ready In Europe? Fastned Hopes So
Operators of fast charging networks in Europe are wondering whether the Tesla Model 3 in Europe will be equipped with a CCS Combo-compatible charging inlet.
The Model S and Model X were able to use the Type 2 plug for both AC charging (single and three phase) as well as DC fast charging (at Superchargers or from CHAdeMO through the Tesla-CHAdeMO adapter).
Fastned in its business outlook notes that Tesla took half of the new BEV market in the Netherlands (Model S/X) and having CCS could have a significant impact on the business, as Tesla Model 3 drivers would be able to easily use chargers not only without a CHAdeMO adapter, but also at higher power than 50 kW.
“An important question for Fastned is what kind of fast charging options Tesla will offer on the new European version of the Model 3. Currently, Teslas are not compatible with any of the global fast charging standards and can only be fast charged using a proprietary supercharging protocol. Adding a CCS port to Tesla vehicles would give their owners the choice to charge at many other locations – including Fastned stations directly along the highway – at high charge speeds. A decision by Tesla to enable CCS fast charging on its vehicles, especially for the high volume Model 3, will probably influence our short term growth because about half of all EV sales in the Netherlands are still Teslas.”
The question is whether Tesla will stick with the current charging inlet that externally is the same as Type 2, or will it switch to European CCS Combo? The Type 2 could be too small to handle high power like the 175 or 350 kW pursued by other manufacturers.
On the other hand, Tesla might not be interested in supporting CCS standard, but then Model 3 owners in Europe will be at a disadvantage, it seems.
12 Comments on "Will Tesla Model 3 Be CCS-Ready In Europe? Fastned Hopes So"
He tweets about everything else…. why not this?
Would be great if Tesla made avail a Tesla-to-CSS adapter that could be used on all Tesla’s
It isn’t so easy. Neither CCS standard facilitates it, nor power levels that make handling and safety of such adapter difficult. Their Chademo adapter needs redesign as well to handle more than 50 kW.
If Tesla would wanted let people free from their proprietary jail, it would just add 2 extra DC prongs to their Type 2 car outlet that is used in Europe. Mechanically it would be very simple mod to achieve CCS compatibility.
That proprietary jail is a huge advantage right now, and one of the reasons I decided to order a Tesla. Maybe one day the SC network will become an albatros, but for now it’s a hugely beneficial moat.
Yes, for locking other cars out from Tesla’s Supercharger network. But the other way around? Tesla should have only benefits if their cars’ owners can also charge off the supercharger grid. So that is no argument against CCS compatibility, IMHO.
If my access to the Supercharger network is jail, then just called me Brooks Hatlen. Because Teslas are the only legit road-trip BEV because of the Supercharger “jail.” By the way, my Model S came with a J1772 to Tesla adapter, along with the ability to buy a Chademo adapter at the Tesla website. So I’m guessing the Tesla jail has a LOT bigger exercise yard than the J1772/CCS only cars.
But I know you generally hate all things Tesla, so we’re both simply playing our assigned roles in this conversation right now. You aren’t planning on changing your mind, and neither am I. So I guess at least we both know where we stand.
Have a great weekend.
That is how walled garden becomes hi-sec jail /s
Just what was expected, and hubris will keep the jail gates closed.
Dream on you loser fool cell shill.
Your mythical H2 network is an example of a walled garden that basically no one will ever enter.
CCS would be pretty easy to accommodate on the EU Model3. Teslas in the EU use a standard AC charging inlet that doubles as the supercharger inlet; it’s not proprietary like the North American cars.
The Model 3 also has an enormous charge door area that looks comically oversized with the NA inlet. In the EU they just need to add the CCS pins under the inlet and they can support AC, Supercharging, CCS, and CHAdeMO (with the existing adapter). I suspect this is why the charge door area is so large on the Model 3.
It’s odd that in the US Teslas have to use an adapter for Level 2 J1772 especially because it’s Tesla’s own home country, but in Europe it comes compatible with Type 2. And I’m surprised that they haven’t done a CCS adapter yet, what they should do is an adapter with a way to change the port for either CCS or Chademo. Somewhat like the Travel Connector has interchangeable plugs for different outlets.
I would consider not to buy Model 3 without CCS
We really have a lot of free CCS charger also, and i don’t want to drive to a Supercharger extra just for charging.
The charge port on the Model 3 is large enough, it could easily add a CCS port…
IMO they should do the in the US as well, or at least build some kind of an adapter, Electrify America is building out a huge network of chargers, it would be a shame if Tesla couldn’t use them as well.