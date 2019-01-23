1 H BY MARK KANE

Great success for the Kia e-Niro at its market launch in the UK.

The Kia e-Niro has won the What Car? 2019 Car of the Year award in the UK.

It’s the first time when an all-electric model won the overall title as well as the first win for Kia. Of course, the e-Niro won the Electric Car of the Year category as well.

The British magazine appreciates the range and affordability, which makes the e-Niro a very good value proposition.

“The Kia e-Niro has been designed to merge crossover-inspired design with long range, zero-emissions driving and enjoyable performance. It achieves this with a next-generation electric powertrain, using new production technologies developed specifically for Kia electric vehicles. A single high-specification, feature-rich ‘First Edition’ model will be on sale from all 192 Kia dealerships in the UK from 1 April 2019.”

The What Car? judging panel said:

“Uncompromised electric car ownership has, so far, been the privilege of those able to afford a Tesla, which is why the e-Niro is such a game-changer.” “The winds of change blow fiercely in the land of electric cars, so we can’t say how long Kia will be on top. But right now, that’s exactly where it sits.”

Commenting on an extraordinary evening for Kia, Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said: