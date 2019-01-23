What Car? Names Kia Niro EV 2019 Car of the Year
Great success for the Kia e-Niro at its market launch in the UK.
The Kia e-Niro has won the What Car? 2019 Car of the Year award in the UK.
It’s the first time when an all-electric model won the overall title as well as the first win for Kia. Of course, the e-Niro won the Electric Car of the Year category as well.
The British magazine appreciates the range and affordability, which makes the e-Niro a very good value proposition.
“The Kia e-Niro has been designed to merge crossover-inspired design with long range, zero-emissions driving and enjoyable performance. It achieves this with a next-generation electric powertrain, using new production technologies developed specifically for Kia electric vehicles. A single high-specification, feature-rich ‘First Edition’ model will be on sale from all 192 Kia dealerships in the UK from 1 April 2019.”
The What Car? judging panel said:
“Uncompromised electric car ownership has, so far, been the privilege of those able to afford a Tesla, which is why the e-Niro is such a game-changer.”
“The winds of change blow fiercely in the land of electric cars, so we can’t say how long Kia will be on top. But right now, that’s exactly where it sits.”
Commenting on an extraordinary evening for Kia, Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said:
“‘It’s a great honour to win the top prize at this year’s What Car? Awards, which are so highly regarded in the industry and by customers. This is an important moment for Kia in the UK as this is an accumulation of years of growth and development with the e-Niro perfectly encompassing the future of our brand. The e-Niro will be available across our 192-strong dealer network who are excited to show off the car’s class leading capabilities.
To come away with five awards shows the breadth of our product line up and is a testament to how far the brand has grown since launching in the UK. Cars such as the Picanto and Ceed remain a staple for Kia, while the e-Niro and Stinger show our ability to surprise the industry with our advancements in technology and engineering. We are looking forward to continuing this success throughout 2019 and beyond.”
Categories: Kia
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "What Car? Names Kia Niro EV 2019 Car of the Year"
It’s not the first time an ev has gotten car of the year. The Bolt got it and prior to that the Model S. First time an ev got it from What Car, is what the article should stipulate.
Btw, who the heck is What Car, and why should we care.
Good for the Nio, anyway.
“The e-Niro will be available across our 192-strong dealer network,” Sure it will be.
I’m going to my Kia dealer tomorrow, want to bet they don’t even know Kia makes it.
They named a car of the year on the third week of January?