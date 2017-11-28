West Coast Customs Remakes Mitsubishi A Into PHEV – Video

12 hours ago by Mark Kane 9

Old meets new.

Mitsubishi unveiled a very special EV project – Re-Model A, equipped with an Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 100th anniversary of the brand.

The public will be able to check it out at the Los Angeles Auto Show (December 1-10), where the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the U.S. market should attract a lot of attention.

As you can see in the images, the Mitsubishi Re-Model A is slightly different than the original (see Wikipedia).

It’s much wider, probably to accommodate the powertrain, and the wheels too are wider than the original from one hundred years ago.

The overall style sort of reminds us of the 1917 Ford Model A.

We don’t know how far the Re-Model A will go on a single-charge of the 12 kWh battery from Outlander PHEV, but we’re not so sure range is the real attraction of this one-off looker.

The original Model A:

9 responses to "West Coast Customs Remakes Mitsubishi A Into PHEV – Video"

  1. Andrew says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    ummmm that doesn’t look even remotely the same. this is not how to do a conversion / restoration

    Reply
  2. 2013VOLT says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Lol, that looks like a cartoon version of the original. But what can you expect from the ‘pimp my ride’ shop.

    Reply
  3. offib says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Jesus Mary ‘n’ Joseph!! The hell?!

    Reply
  4. Some Guy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    How thoughtful to pack a spare tire on the 2017 version that is obviously not matching the wheels (would perhaps work for the old version).
    The 1917 version looks elegant, and has an interesting design (single seat in the middle in Front, unusual except for race cars and soon to come Semis…). The 2017 version reminds me of the Roger Rabbit Movie (for some reason).

    Reply
  5. Big Solar says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Sooo, the Outlander PHEV will be here in December???????????????

    Reply
  6. Adam says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    That looks aweful, they should kill it with fire.

    Reply
  7. AndreiC says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    very ugly

    Reply
  8. Anon says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I love retro done right, but this is hideous…

    Reply
  9. Dav8or says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    That was huge waste of time and money. I’m sure whoever’s brain child this was, now regrets it. Everything about it is wrong.

    Also I’d love to see a picture of this “1917 Ford Model A” that this is similar to. I have never seen it because I’m certain it doesn’t exist.

    Reply

