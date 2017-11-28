West Coast Customs Remakes Mitsubishi A Into PHEV – Video

12 hours ago by Mark Kane

Old meets new.

Mitsubishi unveiled a very special EV project – Re-Model A, equipped with an Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 100th anniversary of the brand.

The public will be able to check it out at the Los Angeles Auto Show (December 1-10), where the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the U.S. market should attract a lot of attention.

As you can see in the images, the Mitsubishi Re-Model A is slightly different than the original (see Wikipedia).

It’s much wider, probably to accommodate the powertrain, and the wheels too are wider than the original from one hundred years ago.

The overall style sort of reminds us of the 1917 Ford Model A.

We don’t know how far the Re-Model A will go on a single-charge of the 12 kWh battery from Outlander PHEV, but we’re not so sure range is the real attraction of this one-off looker.

The original Model A: