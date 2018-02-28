Watch Tesla Semi Drive Down The Highway At 70-Plus MPH

15 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Check out the Tesla Semi as it drives down the expressway. This is the first time we’ve witnessed the electric Semi cruise along at speed.

The video suffers from that dreaded vertical syndrome, but at least we get a peek at the Semi moving at speed, rather than just burning rubber from a stop or on slow-moving side streets.

This sighting was on a highway (I 80) leading from Tesla’s Fremont factory to the Gigafactory. The video uploader notes that he was driving 72 MPH and the Semi blew by him with ease.

Key Tesla Semi specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph

Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.

