Watch Tesla Semi Drive Down The Highway At 70-Plus MPH
15 hours ago by Eric Loveday 17Comments
Check out the Tesla Semi as it drives down the expressway. This is the first time we’ve witnessed the electric Semi cruise along at speed.
The video suffers from that dreaded vertical syndrome, but at least we get a peek at the Semi moving at speed, rather than just burning rubber from a stop or on slow-moving side streets.
Related – Tesla Semi Smokes Its Tires Under Acceleration – Video
This sighting was on a highway (I 80) leading from Tesla’s Fremont factory to the Gigafactory. The video uploader notes that he was driving 72 MPH and the Semi blew by him with ease.
Key Tesla Semi specs:
- Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec
- Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph
- Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles
- Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles
- Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile
- Fuel Savings – $200,000+
- Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000
- Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000
- Base Reservation – $20,000
- Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000
- Founders Series Reservation – $200,000
* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.
For an overload of Tesla Semi information, check out our exclusive 4-part Tesla Semi series here.
17 responses to "Watch Tesla Semi Drive Down The Highway At 70-Plus MPH"
Once again no trailer during testing. This empty testing is a joke considering these vehicles spend a majority of their lives hitched to a trailer.
Partially agree!
However, if you are a truck driver, you sometimes drop a load at 1 dock, drive to another dock, and pick up another load!
Or, you finish your days drive, drop the trailer at the dock, and commute home, in the truck!
So, it would also be wise to know the range of the Cabs with Zero Trailers Attached, Empty Trailer Attached, 5,000 Lbs Load,;10,000 Lbs Load; 15,000 Lbs; 20,000 Lbs; 25,000; 30,000; 35,000; 40,000; etc!
In Aviation, Aircraft Manuals state Range & Endurance (time), for various Throttle settings, Altitudes, & Temperatures! So it would be Smart for Tesla to have a full range of similar tested data!
You have no clue why they are driving it.
Relax and stop being so critical.
I would imagine Tesla needs to prove out the tractor before they start testing out with an empty trailer, followed by a full load.
That is like saying: Why would you benchtest an electric motor in a lab? It is going to spend most of its life in a vehicle. It makes no sense. Of course you will see tractor testing without the semi trailer.
Yes, but even motors bench tested in a lab are placed under load to simulate real world use.
They cannot simulate real world testing.
I’d prefer they test with an empty tractor, than a fully loaded 80,000 GVWR rig that could be a serious hazard if something went wrong.
Who says they’re even actively testing it in the video? My working theory is that they were between tests and this guy is just popping out for lunch. Prove me wrong.
“Hey guys I’m gonna make a run over to In n Out, want anything?”
THAT would be a funny thing to see while you’re waiting in line.
How can you make a judgement based on a video took from a random person’s cellphone?
or it’s a joke to think they haven’t tested to know ? after a decade in planning vehicles and making psa and later seeing their vehicle perform as stated
“he was driving 72 MPH and the Semi blew by him with ease.”
Semi appears to be going about 3-4 mph faster than car (if car didn’t slow down). Certainly not the definition of “blew by”. If anything, the car passes the semi “with ease” at the end of the video.
So much for it being illegal to even touch your cellphone while driving in California…..
The video was taken from the passenger side window and moved to rear window. I don’t think the driver’s arm is that long.
Unless Gadget was driving.
It’s a darned shame that the makers of this video were perpetrators of Vertical Video Syndrome.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt9zSfinwFA&ab_channel=GloveandBoots