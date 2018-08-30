Watch Tesla Model 3 Get Fitted With Big Brakes

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

One of the biggest qualms about the Model 3 gets taken away

The usual owner of this battery-powered electric sedan won’t ever come close to pushing it to the limit. However, for owners that love those dynamic & adrenaline-filled driving situations, where the Model 3 is put through its paces through tight corners and long straights, the OEM braking system will hardly be enough. And this is where an aftermarket big brake kit comes in handy.

While up until recently only reserved for high-performance ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles, BBK (Big Brake Kit) aftermarket options are slowly finding their way towards electric vehicles as well. In a recent video made by Rich Rebuilds, we get a chance to see how an EV Tuning Solutions big brake kit gets installed on a Model 3. In turn, the braking performance of the Model 3 gets pushed to a completely new level.

The Model 3 MPP front brake rotor upgrade consists of a set of rotor rings and rotor hats, assembled and ready to be installed on the car. Furthermore, the package contains a set of caliper brackets and caliper bracket bolts. For the kit to work, the owner must of have optioned out the Tesla 19-inch wheels, as the rotors are quite bigger than the stock setup. Additionally, the rotor hat comes with a similar to Tesla anodized grey color scheme, complete with a Tesla logo.

According to the manufacturer’s spec sheet, the big brake kit can be installed in under two hours by professional mechanics. To make things easier for the installer, the factory caliper’s brake line does not need to be disconnected – a bracket is simply installed with supplied hardware, the new rotor is slipped on after the removal of the OE dust shield, and the caliper is bolted to the new bracket. That’s it. However, as you will see from the video above, for the highly-experienced crew at Rich Builds, the entire process takes even less time.