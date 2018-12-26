Watch Tesla Model 3 AWD Tackle Snowy Snoqualmie Pass: Video
In dual-motor AWD, the Model 3 should be capable in the snow, but let’s find out for sure.
With winter setting in comes snow and that can be a problem for some cars. Find out who the Tesla Model 3 AWD performs up a slope in the slick stuff.
This ain’t no ordinary slope though. The Model 3 seen here is being tested up Snoqualmie Pass at a portion in which the incline is 25 degrees. This is a difficult incline for most any vehicle, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the Model 3 struggled. However, it did not. Though this video appears to have taken place when rather calm weather was on the Pass.
Snoqualmie Pass climbs into the Cascades passes through a microclimate characterized by considerable precipitation. It’s often difficult for travelers due to slick conditions. The Pass averages over 400 inches, but it’s typically open year-round. Chain-up areas are listed along the Pass and various alert screens are set up to warn motorists of conditions ahead.
Two for one vlog!
We head to Snoqualmie Pass to test the all-wheel-drive system on snow in the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor.
We also install the Jeda Wireless Charging system made specifically for the Model 3.
Hill tested was at a 25-degree angle.
Incline is 25 degrees? Not so sure about that. I’d believe a 25 percent road grade, which is equal to arctan(0.25) = 14 degrees. 14 degrees is brutally steep for a freeway.
Skied nearby Stevens Pass a couple times last weekend and saw 2 Model 3s in one of the parking lots one day – I parked next to one of them.