Watch Tesla Enhanced Summon In Action: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Forget about finding your car, the car will find you.

Tesla recently upgraded its Summon feature, which originally enabled one to move the cars forward or backward using the smartphone app, to a new kind of “remote control mode” (a big RC car).

The new Advanced Summon makes it possible to turn left or right and literally come to the driver, as demonstrated in the video provided by DapperTech, who wrote “Tesla owner calls his car over to him in parking lot with enhanced summon.”. We expect more video reviews soon, so we will find out more on how it works in the near future.

According to Tesla, the Advanced Summon is now part of the Full Self-Driving capability package, which includes:

Navigate on Autopilot

Advanced Summon – “ your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really.”

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

later this year, will recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs (automatic driving on city streets also expected this year)

In the case of the Model 3, the Full Self-Driving cost $5,000 (in the U.S.), which is on top of $3,000 for Autopilot for the base package of features.