Watch Tesla Enhanced Summon In Action: Video

Forget about finding your car, the car will find you.

Tesla recently upgraded its Summon feature, which originally enabled one to move the cars forward or backward using the smartphone app, to a new kind of “remote control mode” (a big RC car).

The new Advanced Summon makes it possible to turn left or right and literally come to the driver, as demonstrated in the video provided by DapperTech, who wrote “Tesla owner calls his car over to him in parking lot with enhanced summon.”. We expect more video reviews soon, so we will find out more on how it works in the near future.

According to Tesla, the Advanced Summon is now part of the Full Self-Driving capability package, which includes:

  • Navigate on Autopilot
  • Advanced Summon – your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really.”
  • Auto Lane Change
  • Autopark
  • later this year, will recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs (automatic driving on city streets also expected this year)

In the case of the Model 3, the Full Self-Driving cost $5,000 (in the U.S.), which is on top of $3,000 for Autopilot for the base package of features.

ffbj

Tesla, get me Beer.
Get it yourself Bob!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Rothgarr

Have I become so jaded by technology that I don’t find this demonstration that impressive?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

+1

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Magnus H

It’s faster to walk to the car.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Chris O

This really works! For patient people on an empty parking lot…

This really just demonstrates what a long way autonomous driving still has to go.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Vexar

Minnesota plates. Eden Prairie service center ambiance. Ah, the rush of 169, the snow banks, trees that are dead for the season, everyone bundled up in purple either for Prince, the Vikings NFL team, or to match the color of their frozen lips.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago