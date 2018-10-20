VW I.D. Lounge Will Rival Tesla Model X: Launch Set For 2021

37 M BY MARK KANE

VW is developing a 7-seat all-electric SUV for the U.S. and China

Volkswagen is expected to unveil its fifth electric car from the I.D. family – the I.D. Lounge (internal name) – at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2019.

We already heard about I.D. Lounge in mid-2017 due to a leaked slide, which shows the I.D. AEROe too. Both models are envisioned for the U.S. and China.

The I.D. Lounge will be a Touareg-sized SUV, premium 7-seater, that could become a competitor to the Tesla Model X and NIO ES8 according to Autocar.

“A seven-seat SUV, which goes under the internal working title ID Lounge, will be revealed at the Shanghai motor show in April. It is being developed as a luxurious range-topping model with exterior and interior dimensions similar to the German firm’s new third-generation Touareg.”

Market introduction is expected in 2021 and probably it will be on the maxed MEB platform spec – with 111 kWh battery (biggest in the I.D. concept specs) with two 150 kW electric motors for all-wheel drive.

We assume that range probably could exceed 500 km (310 miles).

Besides I.D. Lounge, Volkswagen will introduce two independent body styles of I.D. Crozz – one a more conventional high-riding SUV and one with a coupé-like profile. We already saw similar tactics with the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback.

Source: Autocar