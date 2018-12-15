Volkswagen I.D. Hatch Spotted Testing
It looks like a proper hatchback, but it’s only for Europe.
Here is what appears to be the prototype of the Volkswagen I.D. The photos of the camouflaged prototype in South Africa were shared by Theo Calitz.
Since production should start in a year or so from now, it’s reasonable to assume the automaker is testing the I.D. in various places. VW might be using this opportunity for some sort of videos for further teasers.
Sadly, the Volkswagen I.D. hatchback is not going to be sold in the U.S.
Expected Volkswagen I.D. spec:
- about 48 kWh battery (base)
- some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)
- some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)
- up to 600 km (373 miles) of WLTP range (top version)
- 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers
- 125 kW DC fast charging capability
VW ID testing in South Africa. Electric mobility is happening … pic.twitter.com/3E0XZ5PX7y
— Theo Calitz (@Theolitz) December 13, 2018
If it has same or larger trunk space as the Golf, this will sell like crazy in the EU, I think.
Some Americans love to hate VW, Tesla fan sites love to complain about everything VW. Now they’re sorry this car is not going to be sold in American, they should be happy :p.
They announced in 2017 that they will release their ID in 2020. Now its the end of 2018 and they still haven’t released the ID. What the hell!
Volkswagen? MOrE LiKe VApoRwArE Am I RIte?
I hate companies that announce stuff! Just bring it, or be quiet about it.
BTW the base Model 3/Roadster/Model Y/Tesla pickup/Tesla semi truck will totally crush it!