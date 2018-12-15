Volkswagen I.D. Hatch Spotted Testing

2 H BY MARK KANE

It looks like a proper hatchback, but it’s only for Europe.

Here is what appears to be the prototype of the Volkswagen I.D. The photos of the camouflaged prototype in South Africa were shared by Theo Calitz.

Since production should start in a year or so from now, it’s reasonable to assume the automaker is testing the I.D. in various places. VW might be using this opportunity for some sort of videos for further teasers.

Sadly, the Volkswagen I.D. hatchback is not going to be sold in the U.S.

Expected Volkswagen I.D. spec:

about 48 kWh battery (base)



some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)

of WLTP range (base) some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)

of WLTP range (higher version) up to 600 km (373 miles) of WLTP range (top version)

7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers

or on-board chargers 125 kW DC fast charging capability