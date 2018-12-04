45 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We bring you the fifth video in an ongoing, in-depth study of the Chevrolet Bolt EV battery and electrical systems.

There’s arguably no one better than John D. Kelly at Weber University when it comes to deep dives into batteries and electrical components of today’s EVs. This is, of course, barring our own George Bower and Keith Ritter, who love to work their models and help us decipher the facts. For those highly interested in the subject, this video series is a must. In the fifth video from Kelly’s ongoing analysis, he takes a more detailed look at the high voltage system in the Chevy Bolt and how its nine individual components work together.

Yes, not unlike Kelly’s previous videos, this is a long one likely geared toward those with specific knowledge of the subject and the need to get into the nitty gritty. Still, it’s not as lengthy as some of his previous shares. Grab the popcorn and carve out about a half an hour to take it all in.

Video Description via WeberAuto on YouTube:

Chevrolet Bolt EV High Voltage Components

Finally, the Chevrolet Bolt EV high voltage system broken down into its nine individual components. See how they are all connected.

Video Timeline:

Video introduction at 0:12

See the under hood view with everything removed at 1:04

See the traction motor Drive Unit (DU) at 3:56

See the under hood cross-car beam at 7:28

See the Single Power Inverter Module (SPIM) at 8:32

See the High Power Distribution Module (HPDM) without fast charge at 10:10

See the High Power Distribution Module (HPDM) with fast charge at 11:29

See the on-Board Charger Module (OBCM) at 13:35

See the Accessory Power Module (APM) at 15:26

See the Air Conditioning Compressor Module (ACCM) at 17:39

See the High Voltage Battery Coolant Heater at 19:20

See the 3-Phase cable connections at 20:27

See the HPDM to SPIM harness connection at 22:25

See the HV battery to HPDM harness connections at 23:08

See the HPDM to APM and OBCM connections at 25:33

See the DC Fast Charge receptacle to HPDM connection at 26:57

Video review at 32:28

2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV high voltage electrical system components – A Youtube first!

Weber State University (WSU) – Department of Automotive Technology – Ardell Brown Technology Wing – Transmission Lab.

This is the fifth in a series of videos on the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

This video helps cover content related to the 2017 National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) Master Automobile Service Technology (MAST) Standard task 1.A.9 “Identify service precautions related to service of the internal combustion engine of a hybrid vehicle.”

W.S.U is a leader in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle education. This topic is taught as part of our 4-year bachelor’s degree program.

This video was created and edited by Professor John D. Kelly at WSU.

CHEVROLET BOLT EV