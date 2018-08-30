UPS Rides In Tesla Semi: Seems Impressed By Its Smoothness
The Tesla Semi is on tour and UPS is pretty geeked.
Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve shared several stories of Tesla Semi sightings in various locations. Recently, the Tesla Semi visited J.B. Hunt’s headquarters in Arkansas. Following that stop, it made its way to Addison, IL (some 600 miles away) to provide UPS employees with a first up-close look, as well as test rides. UPS currently holds a reservation for 125 Tesla Semis, which is one of the largest orders to date.
@IllinoisUPSers posted some images and videos of the Tesla Semi to its Twitter account. As you can see, the event was a hit and the employees seemed enamored with the vehicle’s ride quality. Additionally, Tesla’s VP for Truck and Programs Jerome Guillen was on hand for the experience.
Tesla drove their electric tractor to Addison so #UPSers could check it out! How cool is that?! pic.twitter.com/lQ5h8ldNQq
— IllinoisUPSers (@IllinoisUPSers) August 27, 2018
Shining it all up before the rides begin. pic.twitter.com/ueQeJ4x74n
— IllinoisUPSers (@IllinoisUPSers) August 27, 2018
That Tesla tractor is one smooth ride… #electricvehicles #susty pic.twitter.com/bobY6Wfrpr
— IllinoisUPSers (@IllinoisUPSers) August 27, 2018
Now that the behemoth is out on a public tour, onlookers have shared on Twitter that Tesla employees have been more than willing to allow tours of the semi. The automaker has also answered questions without hesitation and given permission for people to take pictures freely. This wasn’t the case early on. It seems we’ll be seeing and hearing a lot more about the Tesla Semi in the near future.
At my local supercharger today charging like a BOSS! So amazing in person, doesn’t disappoint! Thank you to the gracious knowledgeable @Tesla engineers who chatted with me… $TSLA $TSLAQ @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/55jVgQteAd
— Jeffrey Lutz (@thejefflutz) August 27, 2018
It’s made it to Chicago! Rolling Meadows supercharger! Very nice guys answering every question and taking pictures for people who brought there families to see a semi? pic.twitter.com/rLrWWhQeQe
— Reciprocity (@Rec1pr0city) August 26, 2018
Source: Teslarati
17 Comments on "UPS Rides In Tesla Semi: Seems Impressed By Its Smoothness"
A smooth quiet ride doesn’t seem like a very important thing for a semi truck, but in reality driver fatigue is a very real problem for trucking companies. Anything that reduces driver fatigue is good.
Not having to clutch and shift should hugely reduce driver fatigue.
A lot of trucks are automatics now so that’s not as much of an issue anymore.
The problem with a automatic truck is you can’t disengage it quick enough in bad weather to keep yourself out of trouble when it’s slippery out there. You can’t counter steer a truck like a car, you have to be able to roll it out to save it.
In an ICE truck Id never give up my 13 speed (with splitter)
I’d like to try a Tesla semi on one of those old iced over skid pads like Schneider used to have in Green Bay before they went to simulators and see how well their anti jackknife tech really works. See how it feels when it finally breaks loose. When you’re going down the road that’s something you learn by instinct because you gotta be truly Johnny on the spot to save it, been there done that, lol haven’t lost one yet.
@Bunny said: "…I'd like to try a Tesla semi on one of those old iced over skid pads like Schneider used to have in Green Bay and see how well their anti jackknife tech really works…"
———-
Indeed… It would be great if Tesla would release some video demos of the Tesla Semi Anti-Jackknife feature in action… ideally also include a traditional tractor for comparison. If the anti-jackknife feature works as advertised it’s a very big deal for truckers.
Also what would be good to know is to what extent the Tesla Semi braking takes work off of the normal trailer braking system. I’ve heard rumors that over 90% of the normal tractor braking is transferred to the Tesla Semi regen braking system (located on the Tesla Semi). If that’s true that would also be a huge benefit because it would gently lessen wear on the trailer brakes and for long mountain descends would likely be less chance of a truck runaway brake failure… no fun having to steer onto a pith-up runaway ramp!
Typo: “gently lessen wear” should read “greatly lessen wear”
@Bunny said: "…I'd love to see advanced programming where you key in your gross weight as a variable because there's definitely difference running at 80,000 gross and just running light in the high 60's…"
———-
Likely no need to key in gross weight on Tesla Semi… in theory rig total net gross weight that can be programmatically derived by Tesla Semi sensing regen torque feedback and adjusting accordingly in real time.
+1
Nix, I can assure you, as someone who knocks down around 500 miles a day, mostly at night , your post is spot on.
Modern day trucks are pretty quiet and with a good air seat, air sprung cab and air springs on drives provide pretty calm ride. EV would be a bit quieter,
No more noisy Jake braking.
When I’m running at night I keep my dash, gps display , ELD monitor ,etc just about as dim as they will go, much easier on the eyes . I’d hope the Tesla semi would have things like wipers, heater/defroster , mirror heaters, icc lights, type items still as switches so when running at night you can seriously darken those huge monitors and not have to brighten them while dealing with weather issues while driving. Even the Bluetooth is on the steering wheel in my newest truck.
@Bunny & @INSIDEEVs,
Would be great if you could arrange for @Bunny take a test drive (even if just shotgun seat) on the Tesla Semi for a special Tesla Semi review post here on INSIDEEVs!
Tesla Semi has the potential to disrupt ICE trucking big time… much quicker timeframe than is now contemplated by the traditional semi tractor makers. Would not be surprised to read INSIDEEVs articles in a few years about Tesla production challenges to meet Tesla Semi super high demand.
Great idea. We’ll send a message to Tesla.
when do they go into production?
Also relevant: WHERE do they go into production? Seems like the Fremont factory is filled.
I hope the GF is where they would expand to produce the semi, but of course, they have not decided as they are still designing, when they get it finished I’m sure it will be a wonderful vehicle with huge demand, but they’d have to obtain the money for the production line,Tesla is always late on these things so their deadline of the end of next year is likely to be passed, I look forward to the next step where they had ten or so semis delivering batteries to Fremeont, perhaps they’ll be doing that beginning in 2020. Daimler,Thor,Workhorse and others are also making bev semis, as well as Nikola with fcv so ev transport is on its way!
What does Tesla need more than anything? What was the deciding factor with the GF1 location? Money/incentives…It’s not about the space, they can built production lines under tents if needed anywhere…
From Addison it´s only 840 miles to Wall Street. Elon: why not give the truck a detour, and show those working on Wall street how a truck looks like. Probably they have never seen one up close.
UPS and FedEx are the perfect customers for a BEV semi, its good to see that they like it…