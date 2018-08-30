UK Excludes PHEVs From Plug-In Electric Car Grant: BEVs Still Qualify

4 H BY MARK KANE

UK reduces the Plug-In Car Grant basically to only to BEVs and FCVs.

As the media reported, drying funds caused a major reduction to the Plug-In Car Grant in the UK, which since 2011 enabled the purchase of more than 160,000 significantly cheaper (initially by £5,000 to all plug-ins, and later by £2,500-£4,500 depending on category) vehicles. Most of the grants went to PHEVs (over 100,000).

On October 11, 2018, Department for Transport and Office for Low Emission Vehicles announced that from November 9, 2018, only vehicles qualified to Category 1 (BEVs, FCVs, or the longest range plug-in hybrids) will be able to get Plug-In Car Grant and the amount will be £3,500 (down by £1,000).

Category 1 – cars with zero emission range of 70 miles or more and CO2 emission below 50 g/km. (£3,500, no price cap)

Category 2 – cars with zero emission range 10-69 miles and CO2 emission below 50 g/km (grant not available)



Category 3 – cars with zero emission range 20 or more miles and CO2 emission 50-75 g/km (grant not available)

It, of course, means that sales of plug-in hybrids will decrease (after an upcoming spike in demand) as some customers will consider the purchase too expensive without the grant. It shouldn’t be collapse though, since there are still lower car tax rates for the PHEVs.

“These vehicles will continue to receive support through lower car tax rates, grants for charging infrastructure and local incentives (such as free parking).”

If the funds are exhausted again, further reductions should be expected.

