Trump’s 2020 Budget Plan Does Away With EV Tax Credit, Adds EV Tax
Isn’t the Republican party the anti-tax party? Not when it comes to electric vehicles, apparently. Earlier this year, Republican senators introduced another bill to end the federal tax credit for EV purchases, and replace it with a new annual tax on EV owners.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla Model 3 charging at a Supercharger (Image: Teslarati via Redditor WattLOL)
Last month, Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) and Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming), introduced a second bill to kill the tax credit (Senator Barrasso introduced a similar bill last October, during the previous legislative session).
According to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, the Oil and Gas sector is a top financial contributor to all three senators.
Above: Gas pump vs. EV charger (Image: Electrek)
Barrasso told Fox News that all taxpayers share the costs of EVs: “Never before has the electric-car consumer had so many choices. Taxpayers, on the other hand, don’t have any choice. Every time one of these cars sells, the US taxpayer must help pay for it.”
You can contact your senators to express your opinion about this bill – most political activists agree that comments from constituents can indeed make a difference.
As Electrek’s Fred Lambert eloquently points out, the true costs of fossil fuel vehicles (oil spill cleanup, health costs from air pollution, etc etc) are borne not only by US taxpayers, but by the entire population of the Earth.
Above: Tailpipe emissions from fossil fuel powered vehicles aren’t helping to clean up our air (Image: The Bulletin)
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, “Major automakers have been lobbying Congress to extend the [EV tax] credit that phases out after companies hit 200,000 vehicles sold.” It’s reported that, “Tesla Inc and General Motors Co both hit the 200,000 figure last year, but other major automakers are far from that figure.”
Fast forward to the present and (unfortunately) the news worsens. This week, “The White House proposed on Monday eliminating a tax credit worth up to $7,500 on the purchase of new electric vehicles.” Looking back, the move was telegraphed in December when Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in response to the EV tax credit, “As a matter of our policy, we want to end all of those subsidies.”
Written by: Charles Morris; An earlier version of this article originally appeared in Charged; Source: Electrek, Reuters’
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
14 Comments on "Trump’s 2020 Budget Plan Does Away With EV Tax Credit, Adds EV Tax"
The people that have been elected in the House of Representatives and in the Senate will have to approve this budget (I think).
Can anyone elaborate on this?
Thanks
This doesn’t become a law but it conveys Trump’s message, what he cares about. There’s also a cut of $845 billion to Medicare. 241 billion to Medicaid. No cut at all to the military.
So glad that we at least have a Democrat majority in the house that will try and stop this administration.
to believe the polar ice melts slower as the planet grows warmer
(the luxury feel of burning fossil fuel on a dying planet)
No reason for electric cars buyers should get money taken from other taxpayers – it is ridiculous. More CO2 is hugely beneficial and there is a mountain of supporting evidence. I am a fan of EVs but it is an economic choice for each individual. EVs are perfectly capable of competing on their own in the marketplace.
I assume you’re deliberately trolling us so I probably shouldn’t bother replying. But I will anyway…
I can understand your economic argument; I disagree with it, but I can understand the political angle that it comes from, and there’s room for healthy debate around that.
But then you throw in that line about CO2 in the middle of it, which is not only completely irrelevant to your argument but also about as wrong and ill-informed as it is possible to get.
Stop all oil and gas subsidies and tax credits then. $5 per gallon gas evens the playing field pretty fast when making that new car decision.
You mean the cars that only the poor and the lower middle class can afford?
The wealthy do not need ANOTHER tax break. We should have Pres. Eisenhower (R) level of taxation…
It’s true. More CO2 is very beneficial on a flat earth. Especially since it would melt the ice walls around it and wash illiterates like yourself over the edge.
A am sorry to have to say that you are stupid. The point is not the benefits of CO2 but the apocalyptic danger of too much CO2. Have you ever heard about global warming, or are you among the absolute idiots who think it is a conspiracy of researchers? All the planet is laughing at the US thanks to your president. But when people will die by millions it will be easy for them to find who is responsible. Your stupid war in Irak has bring to you 9-11 and a decade of conflicts, but the victims in Irak are a fraction of the future victims of global warming. So what will happen according to you? You have not finished building walls, lots of very high walls on each side. Hopefully Trump will leave ASAP and US will become clever again.
You do realize if your analogy is to be believed, if the tax credit is indeed so important, why not make it a refundable tax credit and only families who make less than $100,000 per year before deductions can receive it?
Let us test that theory if you really care about the environment, or is this an attempt by financially secure people looking for a handout.
The rich do not need tax breaks.
Ohh America…
The nonrefunable tax credit only helps wealthy families. So, the poor buy regular ICE vehicles while the environmental benefit is mininal at best. How does rich boys with their toys benefit the environment again? 98% of all vehicles sold each year are still ICE.
With Tesla sales cratering in 2019, the number of new EVs sold each year will drop.
Well I’ve warned with comments on InsideEV about Trump and the GOP. Told everyone that would read my comments about Trump’s and the weak GOP that can’t stand up to Trump.
Trump and his administration don’t care about the environment or the debt they rack up. They only care about making money now.
I ve disagreed at times about some policies of other administrations but I always believed the President was trying to do the best for all it’s citizens. This President would sell his country to the highest bidder.
Cutting a tax credit reduces debt (more money being paid to Uncle Sam)…
If you care so much about the environment, why do you need a tax credit again?