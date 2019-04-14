Over 50% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Are Hybrids: PHEVs Not Even 1%

1 H BY MARK KANE

Only 658 Toyota Prius Plug-In were sold in Q1, which is 0.23% of the total!

During the first quarter of 2019, Toyota managed to increase share sales of hybrid cars in Europe to 51% (143,300 out of 279,000 total).

the Japanese manufacturer expected to exceed 50% in 2020, which means that hybrids are selling even better than anticipated (in Q1 sales increased by 14%).

The situation is even better in the case of the richer Western Europe, where 61% of Toyota sales were hybrids. On the other hand, in Eastern Europe, only 24% were hybrids.

Also, the market share of Toyota increased a little bit in Europe – to 5.2%, despite the market decline.

Sadly, there is not much love for plug-ins from Toyota, which sold just 658 Prius Plug-In (aka Prime) in the first three months. That’s only 0.23% of the total volume and 11% of the Prius family.

Well, if sales develop well, and there is no big problem to meet emission requirements, Toyota doesn’t have a big stimulus to jump into plug-ins right now.

From the press release: