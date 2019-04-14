  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Over 50% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Are Hybrids: PHEVs Not Even 1%

Over 50% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Are Hybrids: PHEVs Not Even 1%

1 H BY MARK KANE 4

Only 658 Toyota Prius Plug-In were sold in Q1, which is 0.23% of the total!

During the first quarter of 2019, Toyota managed to increase share sales of hybrid cars in Europe to 51% (143,300 out of 279,000 total).

the Japanese manufacturer expected to exceed 50% in 2020, which means that hybrids are selling even better than anticipated (in Q1 sales increased by 14%).

The situation is even better in the case of the richer Western Europe, where 61% of Toyota sales were hybrids. On the other hand, in Eastern Europe, only 24% were hybrids.

Toyota news
Toyota Expected To Launch Electric Van Or SUV In Europe By 2021
Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Outsells Honda Clarity PHEV To Capture Sales Crown
Toyota Announces Royalty-Free License On 23,740 Electrification Patents

Also, the market share of Toyota increased a little bit in Europe – to 5.2%, despite the market decline.

Sadly, there is not much love for plug-ins from Toyota, which sold just 658 Prius Plug-In (aka Prime) in the first three months. That’s only 0.23% of the total volume and 11% of the Prius family.

Well, if sales develop well, and there is no big problem to meet emission requirements, Toyota doesn’t have a big stimulus to jump into plug-ins right now.

From the press release:

“Customers responded very well to the new Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports. Both models initiated Toyota’s dual-hybrid strategy, with the availability of two hybrid electric powertrains: 1.8L – 122 hp and 2.0L – 180 hp, representing a combined hybrid mix of 95%.

The Corolla Sedan, a favourite in Eastern Europe, Turkey and Israel, is now – for the first time – also available with a hybrid electric powertrain that represented 60% of the new model sales.

Demand was also strong for the new RAV4, and for the new premium crossover Lexus UX that just started sales, with hybrid electric mix of 89% and 87% respectively.

Other models such as the Toyota C-HR Hybrid, and the Yaris Hybrid – that achieved record sales – also supported the strong performance of HEVs.

TME highlights in Q1 2019:

  • Total sales: 278,800 (-0.5% year-on-year)
  • Market share: 5.2% (+0.2ppt year-on-year)
  • Total hybrid sales: 143,300 (+14% year-on-year)
  • Hybrid mix: West Europe: 61% – East Europe*: 24% – TTL: 51%

Toyota highlights in Q1 2019:

  • Toyota sales: 260,400 (+0% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: Yaris Range (69,800); Toyota C-HR Range (41,700); Corolla Range (40,100)
  • Top gainers: Mirai (+124%); Camry Range (+38%); PROACE Range (+19%)
  • Top hybrids : Yaris Hybrid (38,400); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (37,100); Corolla Range (27,100)
  • Total hybrid sales: 130,300 (+15% year-on-year)
  • Hybrid mix: West Europe: 59% – East Europe*: 25% – TTL: 50%

Lexus highlights in Q1 2019:

  • Total Lexus sales: 18,400 (-1% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: NX Range (6,400); RX Range (4,100); CT 200h (1,900)
  • Top gainers: UX range (new); ES range (+352%); RX range (+6%)
  • Top hybrids: NX Hybrid (5,100); RX Hybrid (2,100); CT200h (1,900);
  • Total hybrid sales: 13,000 (+5% year-on-year)
  • Hybrid mix: West Europe: 99% – East Europe*: 12% – TTL: 71%

Sales for Q1 2019 are listed below

Table 1 – TME (1) total sales in Q1 2019

TOTAL TOYOTA/LEXUS

278,762

TOYOTA

260,375

AYGO

30,136

Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)

69,812

Yaris Hybrid

38,414

Corolla H/B (including H/B Hybrid)

27,577

Corolla H/B Hybrid

22,374

Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)

41,709

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

 37,060

Corolla SD (incl. Hybrid)

12,120

Corolla SDN Hybrid

4,703

Avensis

1,024

Prius Family

5,959

Prius

1,484

Prius+

3,817

Prius Plug-in Hybrid

658

Mirai

65

Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)

10,566

Camry Hybrid

204

GT86

255

 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)

30,527

RAV4 Hybrid

21,578

Highlander

207

Land Cruiser

10,170

Hilux

10,367

PROACE

8,399

Other models

1,082

LEXUS

18,387

CT 200h

1,933

IS (incl. IS Hybrid)

1,122

IS hybrid

1,041

ES (incl. ES Hybrid)

1,490

ES hybrid

1,113

GS (incl. GS Hybrid)

111

GS hybrid

29

LS (incl. LS Hybrid)

153

LS hybrid

74

NX (incl. NX Hybrid)

6,385

NX hybrid

5,081

UX (incl. UX Hybrid)

1,501

UX hybrid

1,302

RX (incl. RX Hybrid)

4,127

RX hybrid

2,110

RC (incl. RC Hybrid)

312

RC hybrid

277

LC (incl. LC Hybrid)

125

LC hybrid

60

Other models

1,128

 

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.”

Categories: Sales, Toyota

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Over 50% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Are Hybrids: PHEVs Not Even 1%"

newest oldest most voted
Dan F.

Well the real world fact is that their hybrids offer REAL value and meaningfully lower emissions. Absent the fed tax credit, Calif. rebate and utility rebate the regular Prius would be a no-brainer relative to the Prime. With those benefits the situation is reversed unless you really hate the battery lump in the trunk or must have (low speed) AWD.

Toyota, please make a prime with the (somewhat enlarged if possible) battery under the rear seat, an AWD option and toned down styling and I will buy 100,000. Well, actually just one

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Arpe

I wish Toyota would start acting responsible and stop making lies about the “self-charging hybrids”.

Sure it works now, but how about in a year or two people will know they have been tricked into buying a vehicle based on a lie.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Change

Hybrids make global warming even worse because they make burning fossil fuels cheaper so humanity end up burning more. Shame on Toyota for their contributions to global warming and the current mass extinction of species.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Mark.ca

Please! The proper term is “self charging hybrid”…..lol.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago