Over 50% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Are Hybrids: PHEVs Not Even 1%
Only 658 Toyota Prius Plug-In were sold in Q1, which is 0.23% of the total!
During the first quarter of 2019, Toyota managed to increase share sales of hybrid cars in Europe to 51% (143,300 out of 279,000 total).
the Japanese manufacturer expected to exceed 50% in 2020, which means that hybrids are selling even better than anticipated (in Q1 sales increased by 14%).
The situation is even better in the case of the richer Western Europe, where 61% of Toyota sales were hybrids. On the other hand, in Eastern Europe, only 24% were hybrids.
Also, the market share of Toyota increased a little bit in Europe – to 5.2%, despite the market decline.
Sadly, there is not much love for plug-ins from Toyota, which sold just 658 Prius Plug-In (aka Prime) in the first three months. That’s only 0.23% of the total volume and 11% of the Prius family.
Well, if sales develop well, and there is no big problem to meet emission requirements, Toyota doesn’t have a big stimulus to jump into plug-ins right now.
From the press release:
“Customers responded very well to the new Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports. Both models initiated Toyota’s dual-hybrid strategy, with the availability of two hybrid electric powertrains: 1.8L – 122 hp and 2.0L – 180 hp, representing a combined hybrid mix of 95%.
The Corolla Sedan, a favourite in Eastern Europe, Turkey and Israel, is now – for the first time – also available with a hybrid electric powertrain that represented 60% of the new model sales.
Demand was also strong for the new RAV4, and for the new premium crossover Lexus UX that just started sales, with hybrid electric mix of 89% and 87% respectively.
Other models such as the Toyota C-HR Hybrid, and the Yaris Hybrid – that achieved record sales – also supported the strong performance of HEVs.
TME highlights in Q1 2019:
- Total sales: 278,800 (-0.5% year-on-year)
- Market share: 5.2% (+0.2ppt year-on-year)
- Total hybrid sales: 143,300 (+14% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe: 61% – East Europe*: 24% – TTL: 51%
Toyota highlights in Q1 2019:
- Toyota sales: 260,400 (+0% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: Yaris Range (69,800); Toyota C-HR Range (41,700); Corolla Range (40,100)
- Top gainers: Mirai (+124%); Camry Range (+38%); PROACE Range (+19%)
- Top hybrids : Yaris Hybrid (38,400); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (37,100); Corolla Range (27,100)
- Total hybrid sales: 130,300 (+15% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe: 59% – East Europe*: 25% – TTL: 50%
Lexus highlights in Q1 2019:
- Total Lexus sales: 18,400 (-1% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: NX Range (6,400); RX Range (4,100); CT 200h (1,900)
- Top gainers: UX range (new); ES range (+352%); RX range (+6%)
- Top hybrids: NX Hybrid (5,100); RX Hybrid (2,100); CT200h (1,900);
- Total hybrid sales: 13,000 (+5% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe: 99% – East Europe*: 12% – TTL: 71%
Sales for Q1 2019 are listed below
Table 1 – TME (1) total sales in Q1 2019
TOTAL TOYOTA/LEXUS
278,762
TOYOTA
260,375
AYGO
30,136
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
69,812
Yaris Hybrid
38,414
Corolla H/B (including H/B Hybrid)
27,577
Corolla H/B Hybrid
22,374
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
41,709
Toyota C-HR Hybrid
37,060
Corolla SD (incl. Hybrid)
12,120
Corolla SDN Hybrid
4,703
Avensis
1,024
Prius Family
5,959
Prius
1,484
Prius+
3,817
Prius Plug-in Hybrid
658
Mirai
65
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
10,566
Camry Hybrid
204
GT86
255
RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)
30,527
RAV4 Hybrid
21,578
Highlander
207
Land Cruiser
10,170
Hilux
10,367
PROACE
8,399
Other models
1,082
LEXUS
18,387
CT 200h
1,933
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
1,122
IS hybrid
1,041
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
1,490
ES hybrid
1,113
GS (incl. GS Hybrid)
111
GS hybrid
29
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
153
LS hybrid
74
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
6,385
NX hybrid
5,081
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
1,501
UX hybrid
1,302
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
4,127
RX hybrid
2,110
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
312
RC hybrid
277
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
125
LC hybrid
60
Other models
1,128
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).
*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.”
Well the real world fact is that their hybrids offer REAL value and meaningfully lower emissions. Absent the fed tax credit, Calif. rebate and utility rebate the regular Prius would be a no-brainer relative to the Prime. With those benefits the situation is reversed unless you really hate the battery lump in the trunk or must have (low speed) AWD.
Toyota, please make a prime with the (somewhat enlarged if possible) battery under the rear seat, an AWD option and toned down styling and I will buy 100,000. Well, actually just one
I wish Toyota would start acting responsible and stop making lies about the “self-charging hybrids”.
Sure it works now, but how about in a year or two people will know they have been tricked into buying a vehicle based on a lie.
Hybrids make global warming even worse because they make burning fossil fuels cheaper so humanity end up burning more. Shame on Toyota for their contributions to global warming and the current mass extinction of species.
Please! The proper term is “self charging hybrid”…..lol.