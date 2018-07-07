Toyota Prius Prime – High Voltage Battery Removal Video

3 H BY MARK KANE

The Toyota Prius Prime (also known as Prius Plug-In) is currently the second best selling plug-in electric car in the U.S. and one of the most popular globally (but mostly thanks to North America and Japan).

The 8.8 kWh battery utilized in Prius Prime enables it to go 25 miles (EPA) in all-electric mode. Thanks to professor John D. Kelly at Weber State University (WSU), we can now take a look at the battery pack.

In the first part of the disassembly video, we learn mostly about the battery pack and related components, not so much related to the Panasonic-supplied cells.

8.79 kWh battery (25 miles of EPA all-electric range)

95 lithium-ion cells (3.7 V and 25 Ah) in a series (5 stacks with 19 cells each)

air-cooled pack

nominal voltage 351.5 V

There will be follow up videos onthe Prius Prime: