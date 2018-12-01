Total To Eventually Install 1,000 150 kW Fast Chargers In Europe

18 M BY MARK KANE

Total still wants to sell some fluids to EVs and to fast charge them.

Total, a French Big Oil company, said recently that it’s consolidating its position as a key player in electric mobility. The idea is to offer gas at a discount … an innovative line of fluids for electric and hybrid vehicles. Fluids about which Total is talking are needed for cooling and lubrication of various components.

More interestingly, Total is also going to build a fast-charging network at its fuel stations. In September 2018, Total acquired French company G2Mobility, which manages a network of some 10,000 charging points. Another area of expansion is a partnership between Total Gas & Power and ChargePoint in UK.

According to the latest press release, Total is considering to install 1,000 DC fast chargers (150 kW each) at its 300 service-stations, one every 150 km in Western Europe. On average it would be more than three chargers at each station.

