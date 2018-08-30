A Closer Look At The Tesla Summit, With Starman And Flamethrowers

2 H BY EVANNEX

TESLA SUMMIT: FACTORY TOURS, FLAMETHROWERS, AND STARMAN [RECAP]

Event Recap: Kay Talley, Board Member Denver Tesla Club (Events)*

The 2018 Tesla Owner’s Club Leadership Summit was simply a smorgasbord of All Things Tesla. Ninety Board Members of Tesla Clubs from all around the world descended upon Milpitas and Fremont, California. Including those from Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, the UK — so many made the effort to come from far and wide. Deep in conversation on membership and events, Tesla allowed us time (over gratuitous amounts of food) to share valuable ideas on how to better serve our local Tesla owners.

Above: Performance Model 3. Kay Talley, Sarah Blais – Board Members, Denver Tesla Club. (Photo courtesy of Kay Talley)

Production. Wall Street short sellers looking to undermine Tesla’s production levels? Sorry guys. These highly-addictive speed freak computers on wheels are rolling out of Fremont at an almost alarming rate to meet demand. (Assembly robots may be requesting a paycheck and lunch break soon.)

Factory. To see how far this staggeringly scaled-up operation has come is jaw-dropping. The Tesla Fremont facility with its immense footprint — beating out Boeing’s Everett plant — now boasts the distinction of the third largest building in the world and is poised to grow even further to accommodate both existing and upcoming vehicle production.

Above: Factory image. Fremont Factory Tour. (Photo courtesy of Kay Talley)

Model 3. The top-of-the-line “performance” version was on hand for the experience. When the $35K base price point does kick in, this car can only add to Tesla crossing the finish line first with a full range of highly desirable, covetable, environmentally-friendly vehicles. Elegant, comfortable, smooth – oh, and did I mention breathtakingly fast?

Rangers. These folks are an owner’s best friends. So, what’s in the trunk to get the job done on site?

Above: Ranger kit. (Photo courtesy of Kay Talley)

Community. The Summit gave all a further sense of belonging to a very special movement to help push the planet forward. The highly collectible Boring Company Not a Flamethrower lit the candle on a birthday cake. Yes, the cake was still intact; the volume can be turned down. The full might of the device went on safe display outdoors – much to the shock and awe of a DHL delivery truck that had just pulled in. (All eyebrows survived the experience.)

Surprise Guest. Starman even made a surprise return visit to planet earth, showing no signs of damage from a recent Roadster excursion via Falcon Heavy.

Above: Starman. Eli Burton. My Tesla Adventures. (Photo courtesy of Kay Talley)

Final Thoughts. It was an inspiring two days for all attendees to learn more about the Disruptors of the Automotive Industry and where they’re headed in securing the future of EVs. With all of the Silicon Valley (and worldwide) talent that the company has on tap, Tesla will continue to grow and maintain the #1 position in EV innovation. A tech company that incidentally produces one of the most sought-after vehicles in the world.

Musk Dust? Sprinkled liberally.

