Tesla Opens Up Semi Orders In Europe, Orders Coming In
14 hours ago by Mark Kane 6Comments
Tesla opened Semi reservations book for Europe or for at least three countries – Netherlands, Norway and the UK.
First customers didn’t wait long to place reservations. Norwegian company Asko booked 10, but said it will need to know more about the truck prior to completing its order.
In the U.S. largest single reservation is for 125 units.
Tesla received reservations for several hundred (at least, but maybe a lot more) in the U.S./Canada and promised to begin deliveries in late 2019. The European version is expected to be launched afterwards. It’s an open question whether the Semi will require special adaptation for European regulations.
Tesla Semi will be available in two battery versions, with expected range of 300 or 500 miles. In the UK, the base version will cost around £110,000, while the longer-range version is £140,000.
And…just like light-duty PEVs make even better sense in Europe with its high fuel prices so does the Tesla Semi in spades.
Especially in those European countries where where, contrary to what’s legal in the USA, cameras can be used to replace rear-view mirrors.
Somebody posted just a day or two ago that this only applies to Germany, but I thought it was legal in some other European countries too.
The longest theoretical journey you can take on the UK mainland is less than 1000 miles. 500 mile range will be totally competitive.
Can’t wait to see the actual testing results.
Not to mention when will it be for sale? 2022?
The Semi will definitely require modification to suit the european market.
The biggest issue is the common 16.5 meter length limit inc. trailer. That’s the primary reason cabover designs are more often used here. The length of the US version of the semi rules out it’s use with most existing trailers and even standard intermodal containers.
Another consequence of the cabover design is the negative impact on aerodynamics… which will mean reduced range in europe.