Tesla Model S & X Sales Hit 7,350 In U.S. In December 2018
For an-end-of-the-quarter-month, these results are high, as expected.
It’s the end of the quarter time, which means the Tesla push was in full force and the result is sales of the Model S and X at well over 7,300 combined in the U.S.
Checking in with a combined sales total of 7,350 units, both the Tesla Model S and Model X impress us with U.S. sales volume for December.
The model-by-model breakdown for the month of December is as follows:
- Tesla Model S – 3,250 units sold
- Tesla Model X – 4,100 units sold
It’s not often that combined sales of these two Teslas check in such a high volume. As witnessed in our monthly sales report, Model X sales set a new all-time record in December 2018. The previous high was 3,975 in September 2018. The Model S has seen much stronger months this year and in years past.
Looking Back
For November, we estimated the following for sales of these two Teslas:
- Tesla Model S – 2,750 units in November
- Tesla Model X – 3,200 units in November
So, as you can clearly see, December marks a massive combined improvement.
