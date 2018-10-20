2 H BY GEORGE BOWER

Tesla has eliminated or combined many of the HV components found in the Chevy Bolt EV.

We just published a great video by Professor John Kelly at Weber University detailing all the high voltage components of the Bolt EV. One of the first comments to that article was a request by Cosmacelf to do a comparison with Tesla Model 3. Great idea. Here we go.

All these components in the Bolt and assembled into one easy to see grouping. Lots of components stuffed into the small front compartment which normally would house an ICE in a gas car (no frunk in the BoltEV).

BoltEV High Voltage Components

High Voltage Components:

High Power Distribution Module — distributes power that comes from the high voltage battery Singe power Inverter Module — inverter for the traction motor-converts dc power from the battery pack to 3 phase power for the traction motor Accessory power module — DC-DC converter-converts high voltage DC power to 12 volt DC power On board charger — converts household AC power to high voltage DC power to charge the high voltage battery High voltage battery coolant heater — heats the battery in cold temperatures Air Conditioning compressor

Location of the same 5 components in the Tesla Model 3: Credit John Kelly, Weber University

What we see is that Tesla has eliminated two of these components. In other cases, Tesla has combined functionality of two Bolt EV components into a single component.

Most interesting is the complete elimination of the battery heater. That function is now provided by the traction motor. Tesla has figured out a way to use the traction motor as a heater even when the vehicle is parked, which saves space and costs associated with the battery heater.

The second most fascinating discovery is that Tesla has integrated the DC-DC converter and the on board charger into one unit that’s located in the high voltage battery “Penthouse,” which is integral with the battery assembly. Access is provided by removing the rear seat of Model 3.

Thirdly, the high voltage distribution module has been eliminated. That function is also integrated into the battery “Penthouse.”

Finally, the traction motor inverter is not a separate unit in the Model 3, S, or X. The inverter is integrated into the traction drive unit.

Fewer parts=lower cost