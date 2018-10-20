Tesla Model 3 Versus Chevrolet Bolt EV: High Voltage Components Compared
Tesla has eliminated or combined many of the HV components found in the Chevy Bolt EV.
We just published a great video by Professor John Kelly at Weber University detailing all the high voltage components of the Bolt EV. One of the first comments to that article was a request by Cosmacelf to do a comparison with Tesla Model 3. Great idea. Here we go.
All these components in the Bolt and assembled into one easy to see grouping. Lots of components stuffed into the small front compartment which normally would house an ICE in a gas car (no frunk in the BoltEV).
BoltEV High Voltage Components
High Voltage Components:
- High Power Distribution Module — distributes power that comes from the high voltage battery
- Singe power Inverter Module — inverter for the traction motor-converts dc power from the battery pack to 3 phase power for the traction motor
- Accessory power module — DC-DC converter-converts high voltage DC power to 12 volt DC power
- On board charger — converts household AC power to high voltage DC power to charge the high voltage battery
- High voltage battery coolant heater — heats the battery in cold temperatures
- Air Conditioning compressor
Location of the same 5 components in the Tesla Model 3: Credit John Kelly, Weber University
What we see is that Tesla has eliminated two of these components. In other cases, Tesla has combined functionality of two Bolt EV components into a single component.
Most interesting is the complete elimination of the battery heater. That function is now provided by the traction motor. Tesla has figured out a way to use the traction motor as a heater even when the vehicle is parked, which saves space and costs associated with the battery heater.
The second most fascinating discovery is that Tesla has integrated the DC-DC converter and the on board charger into one unit that’s located in the high voltage battery “Penthouse,” which is integral with the battery assembly. Access is provided by removing the rear seat of Model 3.
Thirdly, the high voltage distribution module has been eliminated. That function is also integrated into the battery “Penthouse.”
Finally, the traction motor inverter is not a separate unit in the Model 3, S, or X. The inverter is integrated into the traction drive unit.
Fewer parts=lower cost
More parts integration can also mean more expensive repairs, both in parts and labor. Legacy automakers have been in habit of breaking functions down into smaller replaceable items rather than combining them into larger more expensive combined units for that very reason.
To GM’s credit the Bolt is the most advanced production EV among the traditional car makers. To Tesla’s credit the Model 3 is the most advanced production EV on earth.
If today Tesla did not exist and if today GM had a Tesla equivalent fast charge network in place the Bolt would today likely be the top seller by a wide margin on INSIDEEVs Plug-Sales Score Card…. but Tesla does exist.
The traditional car makers need to find a way to step up their EV game ( including more rapid innovation cycles) otherwise Tesla and other emerging Tesla like start-ups will end up owning the majority of the car market share within the next 10-20 years.
Tesla design is far more elegant than the Bolt or others, not having dozens of pieces joined by cables galore that always reminds of a hobby project. far less bits to fail, with far less seals to leak that are exposed to the environment. Sure larger integrated components are costlier items if you are buying a replace out rite, but rebuilds are the ways to go. No small mechanic is going to rebuild these smaller parts with the huge man-hours and specialized equipment needed. Better to send the whole package to a rebuilder that’s set up and has done it before many times with an inventory of spare bits and the ability to fully test.