Tesla Model 3 Rival, Polestar 2, To Be Priced At $49,000
The limited-run Polestar 1 will be very expensive, but the upcoming Polestar 2 won’t be.
Pegged as a true Tesla Model 3 rival, the forthcoming Polestar 2 should be priced from ~$49,000. That’s well above the $35,000 base price of the Model 3, but definitely in line with the current going rate for a Model 3 transaction today.
Polestar says it will build approximately 50,000 2s annually, but that’s for the entire global market. We don’t know how many will be pegged for the U.S.
Polestar 2 should appear in 2019 and go on sale in 2020, a year after the pricey Polestar 1 goes on sale. Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid, whereas Polestar 2 will be purely electric.
Thomas Ingenlath chief executive officer at Polestar, stated:
“Polestar 2 will join the competition with Tesla Model 3, so people should have an understanding of the size and the price tag as well. It will start around €40,000 (£35,000).”
“We are not saying it’s a Tesla killer, we are here to vividly compete with them in the market. We will launch Polestar 2 in the second half of 2019 and production will begin around the start of 2020.”
Following Polestar 2, the automaker will launch the 3, a “low and aerodynamic” SUV.
All Polestar models after 1 will be purely electric.
Source: Auto Express
16 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Rival, Polestar 2, To Be Priced At $49,000"
My local Volvo dealer has zero models without any additional options.
An XC90 has a starting base price of $46.9k but the cheapest one on dealer lots was $58k.
I very much doubt the Polestar 2 will have significant discounts with such low volume available.
Robb,
I would advise do some minimal shopping beyond your closest dealer if you really want XC90. Here is one for $43,590 (MSRP $50,590):
https://www.autotrader.com/cars-for-sale/vehicledetails.xhtml?listingId=474034021
I guess it may involve some extra fees or be “not available anymore”, but $58k is some $10k too much if you don’t want options.
The bait and switch “Manager’s Special” is a time honored tradition at stealerships. It always seems to have just sold as soon as you get there for a test drive.
In the first two years of production there will not be a Polestar 2 sold for under $60k in the USA.
It may be fair to go on and say, Volvo has to offer a network of chargers if it really wants to compete with Model 3.
Are there enough fast chargers?
Are they reliable?
It’s between highly-possible and likely, that majors relegate their EVs to local duty. Musk’s Roadster went around the planet, without stopping to charge.
Their move 🙂
Propriatary charging is silly and will have to go away if EVs are to become real options for most people. All chargers must serve all vehicles just like gasoline stations, anything less is stupid and impractical.
Let me know when gas stations actually meet the standards you are trying to set for chargers. It isn’t like you can get diesel and E85 at every gas station to meet the needs of all ICE car owners.
And that doesn’t even get into specialty fuels like E15, blender pumps, a bunch of different 96+ octane race fuels, E0 gas for boats in E10 states, off-road (red) diesel, biodiesel, SVO/WVO, high cetane diesel race fuels, etc.
And that doesn’t even get into how gasoline isn’t a singular commodity fuel. It is actually a basket of dozens of fuel blends based upon different blend stocks depending upon time of year, altitude, different PAD districts, with 4 different distinct octane levels (2 for low altitude, 2 for high altitude). There are more than a dozen different reformulated and oxygenated fuels in the US, based upon different RBOB’s.
And that’s just the United States. Leave our borders, and what you get at a gas pump changes dramatically. Different fuels may even damage and disable your US or EU regulation car with modern emissions standards by clogging your emissions devices with high sulfur. Or damage your pistons with low octane.
I think people have this false believe that fuels are universal for ICE engines, when there is actually much more going on.
Dan is absolutely right. No matter how you spin it, you lose.
I will believe there is a Model 3 competitor when I can drive one across the country, any country.
No Charging Infrastructure , No Thanks !
+1
Drive through any country…like Russia or Nigeria? 😛
Argentina? Australia? India?
I bet the field of 50,000$ luxury BEVs is pretty crowded by the launch date. It seems like every manufacturer is shooting for that market. BMW, MB, Jaguar, VW…. Maybe only Nissan is focused on a BEV for people who don’t want to break the bank on a car. You could almost say that about GM, but they have quite the price premium on their EVs.
Is it really a rival of they only plan on selling 50k and model 3 is planned to 500k+?
No
I really like the looks of the Polestar 1. If they follow the same design aesthetics for the P2 they will have a winner (without the grill of course, since it won’t be a PHEV). Hopefully they will offer AWD too.
Hopefully it will be compatible with the upcoming 350-400 kW charging networks that have begun to be built out. The Tesla Supercharger advantage won’t last forever. It is just a question of how many years will Tesla’s Superchargers give them such a big advantage.
First of all this coupe cannot match the sedan in sales and that too the Model-3 with 450,000 reservations and $49,000 price tag is way too much. Is it going to have 350 mile range since Model-3 long range has 310 for the $44,000 price tag. Lets wait for the details.