Tesla Model 3 Rival, Polestar 2, To Be Priced At $49,000

15 hours ago by Eric Loveday

The limited-run Polestar 1 will be very expensive, but the upcoming Polestar 2 won’t be.

Pegged as a true Tesla Model 3 rival, the forthcoming Polestar 2 should be priced from ~$49,000. That’s well above the $35,000 base price of the Model 3, but definitely in line with the current going rate for a Model 3 transaction today.

Polestar says it will build approximately 50,000 2s annually, but that’s for the entire global market. We don’t know how many will be pegged for the U.S.

Polestar 2 should appear in 2019 and go on sale in 2020, a year after the pricey Polestar 1 goes on sale. Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid, whereas Polestar 2 will be purely electric.

Thomas Ingenlath chief executive officer at Polestar, stated:

“Polestar 2 will join the competition with Tesla Model 3, so people should have an understanding of the size and the price tag as well. It will start around €40,000 (£35,000).” “We are not saying it’s a Tesla killer, we are here to vividly compete with them in the market. We will launch Polestar 2 in the second half of 2019 and production will begin around the start of 2020.”

Following Polestar 2, the automaker will launch the 3, a “low and aerodynamic” SUV.

All Polestar models after 1 will be purely electric.

Source: Auto Express