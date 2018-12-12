Tesla Model 3 Production May Now Exceed 140,000
Tesla Model 3 Tracker still doesn’t show signs of >5,000 a week, but we know it’s sometimes faulty.
According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 stands now (as of December 12, 2018) at 142,078.
The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter, which translates into the uncertainty of up to a few thousand.
The weekly production output based on the available unofficial data is now just 4,351 per week, but again, we don’t know if that’s exactly accurate either. There is a big chance that production is actually above 5,000.
Compared to 186,148 registered VIN numbers, around 44,070 VIN numbers (9 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production) are ready for use.
Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – already 47,810 produced (estimated)
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker
13 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Production May Now Exceed 140,000"
I’d say a bit over 60000 produced in Q4
At the end of Q3 the big delivery push involved everything from volunteers to tagging lots full of cars and come pick one. Certainly that hasn’t been completely figured out and there’s still some delivery constraints. We heard they were going to use more trucking and less by rail but beyond that any news on parking lot crazy days for end of year?
There’s a lot in Eden Prairie, MN with a couple hundred Tesla’s delivered every week. Two truckloads per delivery run now, multiple times a week. It is as bad as Orange County, CA out here now. You can’t go ten minutes on the freeway without seeing one. It used to be you were the only one with a Tesla in your block, at your place of worship, picking up your kid from school, at the office, etc. Now? You’re not unique any more.
I thought I read in Inside EV that Tesla bought a trucking company to have more control over deliveries and that it was faster than rail.
datapoint: my LEMR’s VIN has serial number: 155752
It was scheduled to be delivered yesterday, but they denied financing (I guess $29k down isn’t enough?) so it’s being delayed until the 24th or whenever I can get alternate financing.
Sorry to hear your troubles.
I got mine with VIN 150NNN delivered on November 29th (LR AWD) … just another data point
Hmm. Should I ask a mod to X out the last digits? or is it far too late for that? :p What’s the harm?
No harm – if anyone really cared about VINs they could walk around any parking lot and look at them. It’s online privacy paranoia.
I suspect Bloomberg’s tracker isn’t working anymore. Now that Tesla’s are being delivered to normal customers instead of fanatics, they’re no longer receiving the stream of VIN info they were receiving previously.
Agreed
That seems to be the case. My LEMR is 151nnn and was delivered on 11/15. I did submit mine 🙂
Per InsideEVs data, there are roughly 10,000 more Model 3s produced than delivered. Can’t expect all demos and loaners to convert to deliveries, but betting that enough of them combined with a slight increase in production is going to make Mark Kane move the InsideEVs logo up once more on his monthly graph. As Steven Loveday taunts us on the final days just before reporting December, the number is gonna be UGE!