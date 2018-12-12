Tesla Model 3 Production May Now Exceed 140,000

According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 stands now (as of December 12, 2018) at 142,078.

The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter, which translates into the uncertainty of up to a few thousand.

The weekly production output based on the available unofficial data is now just 4,351 per week, but again, we don’t know if that’s exactly accurate either. There is a big chance that production is actually above 5,000.