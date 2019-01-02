Tesla Delivers 63,150 Model 3 In Q4, Almost 150,000 In 2018
Q4 2018 was a big quarter for Tesla.
Not that we didn’t expect it to be. However, Tesla reports growth upon growth in this just-released Q4 2018 production and delivery report.
According to the automaker, Q4 saw a production rate of nearly 1,000 vehicles per day. This, it says, led to records in production and deliveries.
Here are the vital points of info:
- Production in Q4 grew to 86,555 vehicles, 8% more than our prior all-time high in Q3. This included:
- 61,394 Model 3 vehicles, in line with our guidance and 15% more than Q3.
- 25,161 Model S and X vehicles, consistent with our long-term run rate of approximately 100,000 per year.
Moving to deliveries, the Model 3 set a new all-time quarterly record. Per Tesla:
Q4 deliveries grew to 90,700 vehicles, which was 8% more than our prior all time-high in Q3. This included 63,150 Model 3 (13% growth over Q3), 13,500 Model S, and 14,050 Model X vehicles.
And for the whole of 2018, the numbers shake out like this:
In 2018, we delivered a total of 245,240 vehicles: 145,846 Model 3 and 99,394 Model S and X. To put our growth into perspective, we delivered almost as many vehicles in 2018 as we did in all prior years combined.
This line from the release is highly interesting too:
More than three quarters of Model 3 orders in Q4 came from new customers, rather than reservation holders.
Lastly, here’s a not on inventory and in-transit vehicles:
1,010 Model 3 vehicles and 1,897 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q4, and will be delivered in early Q1 2019. Our inventory levels remain the smallest in the automotive industry, and we were able to reduce vehicles in transit to customers by significantly improving our logistics system in North America.
Full press blast from Tesla below:
Tesla Q4 2018 Vehicle Production & Deliveries, Also Announcing $2,000 Price Reduction in US
Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.
48 Comments on "Tesla Delivers 63,150 Model 3 In Q4, Almost 150,000 In 2018"
Pretty stellar finish to the year considering where Model 3 production started.
It will be interesting to see how they handle the transition to shipping globally.
They far exceeded my 100k +/- 25k prediction.
I plan to write a short recap comparing my predictions to the actual 2018 numbers once they are all in.
I suspect it will help distribution immensely as they can offload about half their production straight to ships.
Well, remember they still have to distribute to customers on the other end.
I don’t think shipping is a big issue for Tesla so it should just be about staffing up their delivery centers.
Save the recap until you are ready for 2019 predictions! I know predictions used to drive Jay crazy but hey, we love it! It would be interesting to see an article written condensing all the years predictions with the final outcomes including the prediction of the million EVs by the end of 2015. It is really interesting when you look at the few models and flatlining of productions in that paper. When you compare yours to that forecast, it is really pretty impressive. I don’t think they are paying you enough. =)
Great job on the estimates again! Starting to think you have an inside source 😉
I assure you, no inside source. 🙂 But thank you, we take the estimates seriously and try to get them as close as possible. Happy to see yet another quarter right on the nose from our ‘what to expect’ article.
Wow, over 63,000 Model 3 cars, that is really impressive. Doing my math quickly, that averages over 21,000 a month. More than I figured. Almost none left in transit either. I figured there would be more, but makes sense given tax credit ending.
Excuse my typo, it looks like 61k Model 3 units, so just over 20,000 a month. That is great 😉
Edit: nevermind, confusing production and deliveries, yes, 63150 is delivery number…
That’s absolutely awesome.
Just wait until model Y is announced.
The rest of the industry is going to want to join the party.
Wow! Awesome 2018 performance Tesla! So glad to be a new part of the family. Looking for many more great things in 2019 and beyond. Changing the world.
Tesla says it’s reducing the price of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. by $2K to counterbalance in part the reduction of the EV tax credit.
More evidence that the growth narrative is dead. You don’t reduce prices when demand is strong.
The net effect is a $1750 price increase for the consumer.
To some of us that only have $3750 or less tax liability, this is a welcome $2000 price cut.
Exactly, and the higher the MSRP, the more the state charges me every year for registration. A $2000 price cut represents $120 state and local tax cut for me and $20 per year registration drop. Also likely lower insurance. It won’t make up the $1750 difference, but helps offset it significantly. Assuming the buyer doesn’t apply the tax credit to the car principal a person might be paying interest on that money as well. Also, the lower MSRP means easier to get a loan and lower monthly payments.
Why would you want to buy a $50k car if you’re paying less than $3750 in taxes? Even if all your income is from capital gains and you’re fabulously wealthy, that would mean that you’re buying a car that costs more than what you bring in for a whole year. I guess east coasters like me are trained to be a little more fiscally conservative than average, but this seems like a really bad idea, Rad. The EV revolution should succeed, but not over people’s broken finances.
Depends a lot on tax situation. For example a family might have to make over $100,000 a year to have a $7500 tax liability.
That’s exactly my point. Someone who is buying a car that is almost equal to their annual income!
If you’re wealthy, especially through investment income, and you pay taxes, you’re doing it wrong.
He’s not wealthy. He just said that his tax liability is less than 3750. Assuming that ALL his income is from investment income, his AGI is still in the 5 digits.
Retirees. Scrimped and saved all their life. Lots of money in the bank (or investments). Little taxable income. You’ve seen the grey haired guys driving Corvettes. Can’t take it with you.
Also if your earned income is less that $78,000 for a married couple, your capital gains tax rate is zero. You could claim a $100,000 capital gain and pay no federal tax on it.
You reduce prices when you’re profitable to help consumers. This is a good thing. Don’t twist it into failure. They obviously don’t need to reduce prices to increase demand. Demand is through the roof. They delivered a record number of vehicles again this quarter.
Growth will certainly continue due to expanded markets and essentially no competition with any real volume.
We’ll have to wait to see what happens in the US. Knocking $2k off their prices is a clear sign that they are expecting the credit reduction to hit sales. Not saying it’s a bad move, but the OP is right that companies don’t drop prices when demand is strong.
I agree, but I think they would have reduced it even if they hadn’t made a profit or demand is strong. I think there’s been an expectation from customers that it would happen. In addition, focus will move to delivering vehicles abroad, with less sales in the U.S., so it may not have a major impact. Like you said, we’ll see.
Well considering their price for paint is beyond ridiculous I think it’s only reasonable for them to bring the price down a little bit.
This will also be better for the customer since the savings is up front, rather than built into a credit that they have to wait for or may not be eligible for in the first place.
Bingo ‼️
Promoting the EV, the ultimate goal, how to explain that to americanized brain?
bore a tunnel under the Atlantic and shoot them to Europe. We’ll be waiting with nets on our side :o)
So….did you short TSLA? LOL….
I might regret this, but I bought long at open. The stock crashing because of a made up narrative of Tesla not meeting forecasts just seems like people wanting to create a buying point so I’m going to assume that the stock will be back up when the jig is up,
Price doesn’t respond to the made-up narrative. The narrative is made-up after the crash to try and explain it.
TSLA can move $30 for no reason at all. It’s just very volatile.
Weird about the growth narrative being dead. This price cut makes me want to buy one more.
“In 2018, we delivered a total of 245,240 vehicles: 145,846 Model 3 and 99,394 Model S and X. To put our growth into perspective, we delivered almost as many vehicles in 2018 as we did in all prior years combined.”
BAM
About half a million in 2019?
Probably 400-450k.
The model 3 sales are really impressive especially given the lack of cheap leases which typically is the mother’s milk of the entry level luxury segment and the general trend in the US at least away from sedans and towards CUVs. I will be curious to see what the sustainable world-wide demand for the model 3 is.
Exactly. No lease. No dealerships. No paid advertising. It’s a brave new world. I think global demand will surely sustain 3000+ per week much as the US market did for at least a year. At whatever point that slows expect to see the SR released in those markets including the US. At some point, they put together just enough of the Model 3 in China to avoid tariffs. Shortly after the Model Y is released so stir and repeat the Tesla process.
that makes model 3 dec deliveries to be ~ 26750. this is awsome.
Did they deliver any to Canada this quarter? That could eat into the number a little.
Looking forward to seeing the US numbers broken out soon. Cmon Wade/Steven, you know sleep is overrated!
Haha you can find the early preliminary estimates we published at: https://insideevs.com/december-2018-ev-sales-what-to-expect/
Based on Tesla’s announcement, the Model 3 numbers will not change much from this if at all. Final Model X and S will be broken out shortly but the numbers match our expectations as well. Good quarter for Tesla on the X and 3!
Looks like Model 3 production has been pretty stable at ~5000/week for the past 6 months or so. Guess it won’t move on from that number until oversees deliveries start and more affordable models become available for the NA market.
How many of the reservation holders of Model 3 remain waiting?
Tesla stated in the release,” More than three quarters of Model 3 orders in Q4 came from new customers, rather than reservation holders.” I bet there are over 300,000 reservationists holding out for the base model. Combine that with new customers should sustain all they can build in 2019 and forward some. 2020 brings China gigafactory 3 and Model Y.
Not too far from 500,000 a year.
I guess I was close with 145k.
ffbj
I think back in January I said 145k Model 3, and I have no reason to change that. Right in the middle of insideevs best/worst case scenario. Clearly the Model 3 will now take over, as it is just a matter of time.
The Bolt is pretty much done, with no plans to go worldwide with it. Of course there never were.
Maybe 25k overall U.S. and Canada. Still steady sales as Uber, Lyft, whatever programs they have going on, will find it a useful reliable vehicle.
The Leaf will struggle mightily to keep up, but there is no accounting for taste, or the intelligence of the buying public, but I think the older model Leaf will come a cropper. Word will get around, and until the long range new battery-pack one is out the, older models will falter. On the Leaf, I’ll take the low end at 85k, but I really don’t follow the Leaf all that much, as I prefer to be on the cutting edge of technology, not following yesterdays news.
7 months ago
Title should be: Tesla’s BEST QUARTER EVER.
Congratulations on all the sales. Unfortunately only so many people in the 1% can afford the best luxury performance car. They need to concentrate on shipping the right hand drive and Asian models while they work on developing a budget $18,000 USD model. Need something with about 100 miles of range for most families.