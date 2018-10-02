Tesla Shows Off Model 3 Drive Gears After Million-Mile Testing
Those motors will outlast the car.
Tesla reiterated yesterday that the Model 3 drive systems are designed for over 1 million miles (1.6 million km) and that it’s validated, which means tested in under simulated real-world conditions.
As proof, the company shows off how the gears appear after testing. Elon Musk, in a separate tweet, adds that both motor and gearbox are in solid condition after 1 million miles.
“Designed for ultra high endurance.”
What does that really means to us? Well, there is no need to worry much about drive systems in used cars and your drive system will last for the entire life of the car and probably even longer (for example, in other after-life projects like conversions). That’s the beauty of electric machines and simple single-speed gearboxes.
The Model 3 drive system is designed and validated for over 1 million miles – this is what the gears look like after testing pic.twitter.com/a6gk2akPF0
— Tesla (@Tesla) October 15, 2018
Model 3 motor & gearbox still in good condition after driving 1M miles. Designed for ultra high endurance. https://t.co/LVO2clQZ3V
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2018
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
19 Comments on "Tesla Shows Off Model 3 Drive Gears After Million-Mile Testing"
I’ve seen similarly pristine pics of ICE teardowns after a million miles of lab testing. That said, EV drivetrains should easily outlast the rest of the car. It’s the little things (or collisions) that usually get you.
An ICE transmission’s hard pack would perform similarly. It’s the clutches, actuators and sensors that do in automatic transmissions. Let’s hope EVs stick with single speed gearboxes.
I would bet money on a two speed and maybe later a 3 speed gearbox may come to some EV models.
In the never ending hunt for efficiency multi speed motors are an inevitability, at least on larger and more complex vehicles.
Completely agree and some of those “little things” can cost a ton of money. If you want a shock go price power seat motor kits. On my otherwise bullet proof Camry one of those went bad and the tab was $1500+ for the part. Hopefully Tesla will see so many model 3s that parts are readily available on the aftermarket / used market because it as a *lot* of little motors in it. Power trains in BEVs or for that matter most ICE are the least of my durability concerns these days.
Check for compatible parts. ASMO (a Denso company) may for example deliver motors to several seat manufacturers, and several brands use the same parts. The price of the parts on the other hand may vary a lot from brand to brand.
It’s just a tiny motor with a plastic gear box, but of course some brands price the parts like they were ment for aerospace use.
The same goes to fan motors, or power window motors… there are compatible motors, and some manufacturers also use the same parts.
I assume this was gearbox was tested with ludicrous with P100DL like power/torque on every run?
M3
It’s the M3 not the Model S
This is great and I hope it will soon be obvious to all that EVs will most likely bring real added value for the consumers as regards long term reliability and running costs as compared to ICE.
who cares about constant speed mileage. How many full throttle accelerations can it do?
“Real world conditions” imply real world load profiles, not constant speed.
Tesla boasts with the most abrupt power delivery while others tame the power onset down. So I want to know how often you can floor the throttle from a standstill.
Real world load profiles are surely rather lame cruising and soft accelerations.
about 99 ..lol
Super, now put it in a damn truck already.
The Model Y is next. After that is the pickup truck. You have to wait several years.
Insedeevs do better journalism, please.
The very first question you should have answered for yourself (and use your readers), is standard of quality pertaining to gearboxes. Is visual scrutiny useful at all in ascertaining quality? If so is this particular picture enough to make any statements about quality?
Please add such info to your article. Thank you.
I don’t know if this really shows anything. They are constantly engaged gears. Assuming good manufacturing tolerances and lubricate these things should last for a very long time. And I assume they are also doing real analysis would include metallurgical analysis to look for micro fractures – not just pictures of a gear.
This is either Musk waffling and being amazed by the most simple things again, or he’s trying to build hype over nothing in the hope less knowledgeable people think that Tesla has achieved something.
Remember when he announced the Roadster would make 10,000NM at the wheels, something any high performance ICE matches with ease? This is the same sort of thing.
This is impressive, because it shows what humans are capable of, but it is also meaningless and proves nothing.