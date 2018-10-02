Tesla Shows Off Model 3 Drive Gears After Million-Mile Testing

3 H BY MARK KANE

Those motors will outlast the car.

Tesla reiterated yesterday that the Model 3 drive systems are designed for over 1 million miles (1.6 million km) and that it’s validated, which means tested in under simulated real-world conditions.

As proof, the company shows off how the gears appear after testing. Elon Musk, in a separate tweet, adds that both motor and gearbox are in solid condition after 1 million miles.

“Designed for ultra high endurance.”

What does that really means to us? Well, there is no need to worry much about drive systems in used cars and your drive system will last for the entire life of the car and probably even longer (for example, in other after-life projects like conversions). That’s the beauty of electric machines and simple single-speed gearboxes.

