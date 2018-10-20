Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In Norway Expected To Begin In February
Just two or so more months of waiting left.
The first buyers of Tesla Model 3 in Norway report that they’ve received info about expected delivery in February 2019.
Model 3 is, in general, expected in the first European markets in the first half of 2019 and if Tesla is able to produce enough, it should significantly increase electric car sales on the other side of the Atlantic.
The demand for Tesla Model 3 remains unknown. According to AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de), at least in Germany demand for Model 3 might not be as high as one would think. Tesla says that orders placed by the end of 2018 should be fulfilled by the end of H1 2019 there.
Guess well find out soon enough just how high (or low) demand is for the Model 3 in Europe.
Psyched! A really nice surprise. Expected delivery of my #Model3 already this February in #Norway. Thank you @Tesla! pic.twitter.com/cjgfS6Kl4q
— Wadim Grasza (@wadimgrasza) December 6, 2018
It appears the European waiting list for the (higher price) #Tesla #Model3 isn't as long as expected.
On the German Tesla website, it states that deliveries of the Model 3 ordered before December 31st should be delivered by the end of H1 2019 pic.twitter.com/k5U5tDYt91
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) December 5, 2018
Source: Matthias Schmidt
If deliveries begin in February and Tesla could only make 19,300 Model 3 per month, there could be no more than 96,500 sales. Tiny.
Also note that the UK+Ireland are 13.8% of the EU+EFTA market and Tesla won’t be producing the RHD version until end 2019Q2.
Isn’t this the case for all countries in Europe where orders for Model 3 opened up? So not just Norway? I am a reservation holder from the Netherlands and in my email it also said delivery is in February.
As with what we’ve seen from US demand and production, the demand for the standard range model is probably the only variant that’s really overwhelming. There is evidence that pre-orders for the more expensive long range and performance models were all met this year in the US, which is why Tesla opened up ordering for those variants to the general public. Based on the total number of pre-orders and how many cars they delivered this year so far, I’d guess there are still roughly 300,000 or more standard range pre-orders waiting to be fulfilled.
Well, they still havent opened the configurator to Lithuania. And im waiting for the mid-range RWD or Long-Range RWD version. EU does not need AWD